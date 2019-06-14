Oregon State's Rutschman wins Golden Spikes

Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, who was the first pick in the Major League Baseball draft last week, was named winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the best player in college baseball on Thursday.

Rutschman hit .411 with 17 home runs, 76 walks and 38 strikeouts for Oregon State this season and leads the nation in on-base percentage and walks.

The other finalists for the award were Cal first baseman Andrew Vaughn -- who won the award last year -- Vanderbilt outfielder J.J. Bleday and Navy pitcher Noah Song.

Rutschman received the award at Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park, the site of the College World Series, which was hosting its first major league game Thursday between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.

Rutschman was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles and is expected to sign a contract with them. The draft signing deadline is July 12, and Orioles general manager Mike Elias said he was not "anticipating a lot of trouble" in signing the junior.