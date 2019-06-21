Source: Martin Jr. to succeed dad as FSU coach

Mike Martin Jr. will succeed his father as Florida State baseball coach, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Florida State is expected to make an official announcement later in the afternoon. The Tallahassee Democrat was first to report the hire.

Martin Jr. served as an assistant for 22 seasons under his dad, Mike Martin Sr., who just concluded his 40th and final season as Florida State coach and retires as the all-time winningest baseball coach in NCAA history. Martin Sr. made it clear throughout the course of the season that he wanted his son to succeed him.

Martin Jr. made no bones about wanting the job, either, saying in an interview with ESPN in May, "I told everybody I'd put my resume up against anybody's. Nobody will work harder or smarter or love my alma mater more than I will."

Martin Jr. played for his father at Florida State for three seasons before joining his staff in 1998. He understands the legacy his father leaves behind more keenly than anyone. Under Martin Sr., Florida State made 17 College World Series appearances -- including one this past season.

The Seminoles' appearance in Omaha this year took on a storybook feeling, but their 4-1 loss to Texas Tech on Wednesday ended their season -- and ended Martin's career without the one thing that eluded him most -- a national championship. Martin Sr., ends his career with 2,029 wins, but he won't be going too far. He has said he will remain in the Tallahassee area.