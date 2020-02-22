Duke junior right-hander Bryce Jarvis threw the first perfect game in school history Friday in an 8-0 win over Cornell at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Jarvis improved to 1-1 on the season with a career-high 15 strikeouts to go along with 10 groundouts and two fly outs. Jarvis recorded at least one strikeout in eight of the nine innings and had just one three-ball count as he needed only 94 pitches to achieve perfection.

"This was the best that I've felt [warming up] in the bullpen in a long time," Jarvis said. "My mindset was to go out there and control what I can control. Once the ball leaves my hand, there's nothing that I can do about it. I have to trust that my defense is going to make a play if they put it in play. After the pitch leaves my hand, it's on to the next one."

With the Blue Devils scoring their eight runs over the fourth and fifth innings, Jarvis handled the rest.

"It was a special outing for Bryce," head coach Chris Pollard said. "There's a bit of irony in all of this because he was on the wrong side of the Kumar Rocker no-hitter last year."

In that NCAA tournament game, Vanderbilt's Rocker struck out 19 Blue Devils in a 3-0 win.

"For Bryce to have that ballgame tonight, I'm so proud of him," Pollard said. "We said starting in the seventh, that if a baserunner got on, he was going to be out of the game because we wanted to keep his pitch count low. He was super efficient. ... It's hard to strike out 15 guys in only 94 pitches, so it was a special performance."

Jarvis' effort was the seventh no-hitter in Duke history and just the 31st perfect game in NCAA Division I history. East Carolina's Jake Kuchmaner had the most recent perfect game, throwing one against Maryland on March 17, 2019.