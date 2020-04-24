Cape Cod Baseball League cancels 2020 season

The Cape Cod Baseball League, the renowned summer league for top college stars, has canceled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, it announced Friday.

"The decision was based on the health concerns and safety needs of all involved," the league said, adding that the vote was unanimous. "Following CDC guidelines and medical recommendations, the league determined it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, volunteers and fans during this unprecedented health crisis."

Play in the 10-team league was set to begin June 13.

According to the league, more than 300 of its former players were in the big leagues last season, including Chris Sale, Ian Happ and Kris Bryant.