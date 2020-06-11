College World Series: Vote to determine ESPN's greatest all-time college baseball team

Though the 2020 College World Series was cancelled in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN still wanted to celebrate the baseball postseason that would have been.

So, if you took the best player at every position in college baseball history, who would make the all-time team? We're here to find out.

Starting Monday, June 15, you can vote for the top players. Voting will be available for each position for three days, and when it's over, we'll have a final lineup reveal.

Below is a preview of the voting dates, position order and ESPNU programming schedule of past college baseball postseason games. All times are Eastern.

Catcher (Voting beings June 15)

2008 NCAA baseball super regional, Game 3: Florida State vs. Wichita State, 6 p.m. (featuring Buster Posey)

2018 College World Series finals Game 3: Arkansas vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m. (featuring Adley Rutschman)

Shortstop (Voting begins June 16)

2002 College World Series, Game 2: Nebraska vs. Clemson, 6 p.m. (featuring Khalil Greene)

2015 College World Series, Game 7: LSU vs. Cal State Fullerton, 9 p.m. (featuring Alex Bregman)

Second base (Voting begins June 17)

2018 NCAA baseball regional: Texas vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. (featuring Kody Clemens)

2018 NCAA baseball regional: Northwestern State vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m. (featuring Nick Madrigal)

First base (Voting begins June 18)

2009 College World Series, Game 7: North Carolina vs Southern Miss, 7 p.m. (featuring Dustin Ackley)

Third base (Voting begins June 19)

2005 NCAA baseball super regional, Game 2: Nebraska vs. Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m. (featuring Alex Gordon)

2013 West Coast Conference baseball championship: San Francisco vs. San Diego, 9 p.m. (featuring Kris Bryant)

Relief pitcher (Voting begins June 20)

2002 College World Series, Game 12: Texas vs. Stanford, 3 p.m. (featuring Huston Street)

2011 College World Series, Game 12: Virginia vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m. (featuring Matt Price)

2013 College World Series finals Game 1: UCLA vs. Mississippi State, 9 p.m. (featuring David Berg)

Left field (Voting begins June 22)

2013 NCAA baseball super regional, Game 2: Oregon State vs. Kansas State, 8 p.m. (featuring Michael Conforto)

Right field (Voting begins June 24)

2016 NCAA baseball regional: Clemson vs. Western Carolina, 5 p.m. (featuring Seth Beer)

2019 College World Series, Game 8: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m. (featuring JJ Bleday)

2018 College World Series, Game 2: Oregon State vs. Arkansas, 11 p.m. (featuring Trevor Larnach)

Center field (Voting begins June 25)

2015 NCAA baseball regional: Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. (featuring Andrew Benintendi)

Two-way player (Voting begins June 25)

2014 regular-season college baseball: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m. (featuring A.J. Reed)

2017 NCAA baseball regional: Louisville vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m. (featuring Brendan McKay)

Left-handed pitcher and right-handed pitcher (Voting begins June 26)