Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter discusses not having his best stuff even though he's thrown 16 straight hitless frames. (2:12)

Jack Leiter admits he hasn't had his best stuff despite 16 straight hitless innings (2:12)

Will Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter ever give up another hit?

The potential No. 1 pick in this summer's MLB draft puts his 16.2 no-hit-inning streak on the line against LSU tonight (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET). Leiter enters the game with a perfect 6-0 record and a miniscule 0.25 ERA to go with 59 strikeouts in 36 innings.

After striking out 16 in a no-hitter against South Carolina on March 20, he was untouchable again in seven no-hit innings against Missouri.

But if Leiter has any competition for the best pitcher in college baseball -- and potentially for the top pick in the draft -- it comes from his own clubhouse and junior righty Kumar Rocker.

Rocker, the 2019 College World Series Most Outstanding Player, currently checks in at No. 3 in Kiley McDaniel's draft rankings, one spot behind Leiter.

On Thursday, Rocker threw six innings of one-run ball in a 13-1 win over LSU to improve to 7-0 on the year.

Now it's Leiter's turn once again.

Kumar Rocker has been a college star since leading Vanderbilt to the College World Series title in 2019, and now teams with Jack Leiter for a dominant 1-2 pitching punch. Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Best of the season so far

play 0:58 All 10 of Leiter's strikeouts in seven hitless innings Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter tosses seven hitless frames with 10 strikeouts.

We're on Jack Leiter Time.

It's just delaying the inevitable. pic.twitter.com/E5WCSkd9c1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 27, 2021

Jack Leiter, one of the top prospects in the 2021 MLB Draft, threw a no-hitter with 16 Ks today. 🔥



(via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/jpcX3s4N5K — MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2021

Remaining Vanderbilt schedule