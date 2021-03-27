        <
        >

          Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker highlights, updates and more from Vanderbilt's star duo

          play
          Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter discusses not having his best stuff even though he's thrown 16 straight hitless frames. (2:12)

          Mar 26, 2021
          • ESPN.com

          Will Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter ever give up another hit?

          The potential No. 1 pick in this summer's MLB draft puts his 16.2 no-hit-inning streak on the line against LSU tonight (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET). Leiter enters the game with a perfect 6-0 record and a miniscule 0.25 ERA to go with 59 strikeouts in 36 innings.

          After striking out 16 in a no-hitter against South Carolina on March 20, he was untouchable again in seven no-hit innings against Missouri.

          But if Leiter has any competition for the best pitcher in college baseball -- and potentially for the top pick in the draft -- it comes from his own clubhouse and junior righty Kumar Rocker.

          Rocker, the 2019 College World Series Most Outstanding Player, currently checks in at No. 3 in Kiley McDaniel's draft rankings, one spot behind Leiter.

          On Thursday, Rocker threw six innings of one-run ball in a 13-1 win over LSU to improve to 7-0 on the year.

          Now it's Leiter's turn once again.

          Best of the season so far

          play
          0:58

          All 10 of Leiter's strikeouts in seven hitless innings

          Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter tosses seven hitless frames with 10 strikeouts.

