Will Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter ever give up another hit?
The potential No. 1 pick in this summer's MLB draft puts his 16.2 no-hit-inning streak on the line against LSU tonight (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET). Leiter enters the game with a perfect 6-0 record and a miniscule 0.25 ERA to go with 59 strikeouts in 36 innings.
After striking out 16 in a no-hitter against South Carolina on March 20, he was untouchable again in seven no-hit innings against Missouri.
But if Leiter has any competition for the best pitcher in college baseball -- and potentially for the top pick in the draft -- it comes from his own clubhouse and junior righty Kumar Rocker.
Rocker, the 2019 College World Series Most Outstanding Player, currently checks in at No. 3 in Kiley McDaniel's draft rankings, one spot behind Leiter.
On Thursday, Rocker threw six innings of one-run ball in a 13-1 win over LSU to improve to 7-0 on the year.
Now it's Leiter's turn once again.
Best of the season so far
All 10 of Leiter's strikeouts in seven hitless innings
Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter tosses seven hitless frames with 10 strikeouts.
We're on Jack Leiter Time.— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 27, 2021
It's just delaying the inevitable. pic.twitter.com/E5WCSkd9c1
Jack Leiter, one of the top prospects in the 2021 MLB Draft, threw a no-hitter with 16 Ks today. 🔥— MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2021
(via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/jpcX3s4N5K
That is one baaaad man. 😤#VandyBoys | @KumarRocker pic.twitter.com/w17QvVhsPO— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 20, 2021
Remaining Vanderbilt schedule
April 2: at No. 21 LSU, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
April 3: at No. 21 LSU, 3 p.m. (ESPN Network+)
April 6: UT-Martin, 7:30 p.m.
April 9: Georgia, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
April 10: Georgia, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)
April 11: Georgia, 3 p.m. (SEC Network+)
April 13: Eastern Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
April 16: at No. 12 Tennessee, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
April 17: at No. 12 Tennessee, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)
April 18: at No. 12 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)
April 20: Austin Peay, 7:30 p.m.
April 23: No. 3 Mississippi State, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)
April 24: No. 3 Mississippi State, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
April 25: No. 3 Mississippi State, 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)
April 30: at No. 5 Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
May 1: at No. 5 Florida, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)
May 2: at No. 5 Florida, 3 p.m. (ESPN 2)
May 4: at No. 7 Louisville, 7 p.m.
May 7: Alabama, 7 p.m. (SEC Network+)
May 8: Alabama, 3 p.m. (SEC Network+)
May 9: Alabama, 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)
May 11: North Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
May 14: at No. 4 Ole Miss, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
May 15: at No. 4 Ole Miss, 5 p.m. (SEC Network+)
May 16: at No. 4 Ole Miss, 3 p.m. (SEC Network)
May 18: Florida International, 7:30 p.m.
May 20: Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)
May 21: Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)
May 22: Kentucky, 3 p.m. (SEC Network+)