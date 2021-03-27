        <
          Jack Leiter's unhittable season: Highlights, schedule and more

          10:51 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          On the heels of 16-strikeout no-hitter against No. 25 South Carolina on March 20, Vanderbilt sophomore Jack Leiter was once again untouchable on Friday night in Columbia, Missouri.

          With a future as bright as Leiter's, the pitch count does comes into play, however, and while Leiter took another no-hitter through seven innings, Vanderbilt pulled him as the Commodores headed into the eighth with an 11-run lead.

          Leiter tallied 101 pitches on Friday, bringing his total to 225 over his past two starts. He finished with 10 strikeouts and allowed only two walks in Vanderbilt's 11-3 win. The no-hitter lasted until the final out, but Missouri's Tre Morris ripped a single into right, which led to a three-run rally.

          Leiter's 16-inning hitless streak was put in jeopardy early on against the Tigers, but left fielder Cooper Davis had his back.

          After that, it was smooth sailing for the right-hander, even if it took awhile.

          Although Leiter, the son of decorated former MLB pitcher Al Leiter, didn't go the full nine on Friday, he'll always have March 20.

          Leiter's next start will likely come at No. 21 LSU, where he'll look to add to his impressive start in the SEC.

          Remaining Vanderbilt schedule

          • March 27: at Missouri, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • March 30: Tennessee Tech, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • April 1: at No. 21 LSU, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • April 2: at No. 21 LSU, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

          • April 3: at No. 21 LSU, 3 p.m. (ESPN Network+)

          • April 6: UT-Martin, 7:30 p.m.

          • April 9: Georgia, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

          • April 10: Georgia, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • April 11: Georgia, 3 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • April 13: Eastern Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

          • April 16: at No. 12 Tennessee, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

          • April 17: at No. 12 Tennessee, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)

          • April 18: at No. 12 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • April 20: Austin Peay, 7:30 p.m.

          • April 23: No. 3 Mississippi State, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

          • April 24: No. 3 Mississippi State, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

          • April 25: No. 3 Mississippi State, 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • April 30: at No. 5 Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

          • May 1: at No. 5 Florida, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • May 2: at No. 5 Florida, 3 p.m. (ESPN 2)

          • May 4: at No. 7 Louisville, 7 p.m.

          • May 7: Alabama, 7 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • May 8: Alabama, 3 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • May 9: Alabama, 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • May 11: North Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

          • May 14: at No. 4 Ole Miss, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

          • May 15: at No. 4 Ole Miss, 5 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • May 16: at No. 4 Ole Miss, 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

          • May 18: Florida International, 7:30 p.m.

          • May 20: Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • May 21: Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)

          • May 22: Kentucky, 3 p.m. (SEC Network+)