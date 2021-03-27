Jack Leiter sits down three Missouri hitters via the strikeout and has a no-hitter going through five innings. (0:25)

On the heels of 16-strikeout no-hitter against No. 25 South Carolina on March 20, Vanderbilt sophomore Jack Leiter was once again untouchable on Friday night in Columbia, Missouri.

With a future as bright as Leiter's, the pitch count does comes into play, however, and while Leiter took another no-hitter through seven innings, Vanderbilt pulled him as the Commodores headed into the eighth with an 11-run lead.

Leiter tallied 101 pitches on Friday, bringing his total to 225 over his past two starts. He finished with 10 strikeouts and allowed only two walks in Vanderbilt's 11-3 win. The no-hitter lasted until the final out, but Missouri's Tre Morris ripped a single into right, which led to a three-run rally.

play 0:58 All 10 of Leiter's strikeouts in seven hitless innings Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter tosses seven hitless frames with 10 strikeouts.

Leiter's 16-inning hitless streak was put in jeopardy early on against the Tigers, but left fielder Cooper Davis had his back.

Flash the leather. 💪@Davis4491 saves a base hit with an impressive catch.#VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/bLYpxx26QO — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 27, 2021

After that, it was smooth sailing for the right-hander, even if it took awhile.

We're on Jack Leiter Time.

It's just delaying the inevitable. pic.twitter.com/E5WCSkd9c1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 27, 2021

Although Leiter, the son of decorated former MLB pitcher Al Leiter, didn't go the full nine on Friday, he'll always have March 20.

Jack Leiter, one of the top prospects in the 2021 MLB Draft, threw a no-hitter with 16 Ks today. 🔥



(via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/jpcX3s4N5K — MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2021

Leiter's next start will likely come at No. 21 LSU, where he'll look to add to his impressive start in the SEC.

🚨 Jack Leiter's last 2 starts for Vanderbilt:



TONIGHT SATURDAY

7 IP 9 IP

0 H 0 H

0 R 0 R

2 BB 1 BB

10 K 16 K



Insane.



You can watch him live here: https://t.co/5I9kL0FgSy — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) March 27, 2021

