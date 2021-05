Road to 2021 College World Series: NCAA baseball tournament scores, schedule

The College World Series returns after last year's NCAA baseball tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have all the scores and updates, from the regionals until a champion is crowned in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here are the complete results and schedule (all times ET):

Regionals

Fayetteville Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 1 Arkansas (46-10) vs. NJIT (26-22), 3 p.m. ESPN3

Game 2: Northeastern (36-10) vs. Nebraska (31-12), 8 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Ruston Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 16 Louisiana Tech 40-18) vs. Rider (23-16), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: Alabama (31-24) vs. NC State (30-17), 3 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Stanford Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 9 Stanford (33-14) vs. North Dakota State (41-17), 4 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: Nevada (25-18) vs. UC Irvine (40-16), 9 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Lubbock Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 8 Texas Tech (36-15) vs. Army (28-23), Noon, ESPNU

Game 2: North Carolina (27-25) vs. UCLA (35-18), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Tucson Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 5 Arizona (40-15) vs. Grand Canyon (39-19-1), 10 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: UC Santa Barbara (39-18) vs. Oklahoma State (35-17-1), 4 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Oxford Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss (41-19) vs. SE Missouri State (30-20), 8 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: Florida State (30-22) vs. Southern Miss (37-19), 3 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Greenville Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 13 East Carolina (41-15) vs. Norfolk State (25-26), Noon, ESPN3

Game 2: Maryland (28-16) vs. Charlotte (39-19), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Nashville Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 4 Vanderbilt (40-15) vs. Presbyterian (22-21), 7 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: Indiana State (30-19) vs. Georgia Tech (29-23), 1 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Austin Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 2 Texas (42-15) vs. Southern (20-28), 2 p.m., Longhorn Network

Game 2: Fairfield (37-3) vs. Arizona State (32-20), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Gainesville Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 15 Florida (38-20) vs. South Florida (28-27), Noon, SEC Network

Game 2: South Alabama (33-20) vs. Miami (32-19), 5 p.m., ACC Network

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

South Bend Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 10 Notre Dame (30-11) vs. Central Michigan (40-16), 1 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: Michigan (27-17) vs. UConn (33-18), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Starkville Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 7 Mississippi State (40-15) vs. Samford (35-22), 3 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: Campbell (35-16) vs. VCU (37-14), 8 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Fort Worth Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 6 TCU (40-17) vs. McNeese (32-28), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: Dallas Baptist (37-15) vs. Oregon State (34-22), 2 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Columbia Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 11 Old Dominion (42-14) vs. Jacksonville (16-32), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: Virginia (29-23) vs. South Carolina (33-21), Noon, ESPN2

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Eugene Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 14 Oregon (37-14) vs. Central Conn. State (28-13), 5 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: LSU (34-22) vs. Gonzaga (33-17), 10 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Knoxville Regional

Friday, June 4:

Game 1: No. 3 Tennessee (45-16) vs. Wright State (35-11), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: Liberty (39-14) vs. Duke (32-20), Noon, ACC Network

Saturday, June 5:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 6:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 7 (if necessary):

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Super regionals

Friday, June 11, to Monday, June 14

College World Series

Saturday, June 19, to Wednesday, June 30