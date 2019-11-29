Recruiting Database

Back to Ranking Index

2020 ESPN 100


RKPLAYERPOSHOMETOWNHTWTSTARSGRADESCHOOL
1
Jalen Green
Video | Scouts Report
SGFresno, CA
Prolific Prep		6'5''180
97
2
Cade Cunningham
Video | Scouts Report
PGArlington, TX
Montverde Academy		6'7''215
97
3
Evan Mobley
Video | Scouts Report
CTemecula, CA
Rancho Christian School		7'0''205
97
4
Jonathan Kuminga
Video | Scouts Report
SFElizabeth, NJ
The Patrick School		6'7''210
97
5
Scottie Barnes
Video | Scouts Report
PFWest Palm Beach, FL
Montverde Academy		6'7''210
96
6
Jalen Suggs
Video | Scouts Report
PGMinneapolis, MN
Minnehaha Academy		6'4''195
96
7
B.J. Boston
Video | Scouts Report
SFChatsworth, CA
Sierra Canyon High School		6'6''175
96
8
Ziaire Williams
Video | Scouts Report
SFChatsworth, CA
Sierra Canyon High School		6'8''180
95
9
Greg Brown
Video | Scouts Report
PFAustin, TX
Vandegrift High School		6'8''205
95
10
Terrence Clarke
Video | Scouts Report
SFWolfeboro, NH
Brewster Academy		6'7''190
95
11
Josh Christopher
Video | Scouts Report
SGLakewood, CA
Mayfair High School		6'4''205
95
12
Day'Ron Sharpe
Video | Scouts Report
CWinterville, NC
Montverde Academy		6'9''225
94
13
Jalen Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
SFGlendale, WI
Nicolet High School		6'8''210
94
14
Walker Kessler
Video | Scouts Report
CFairburn, GA
Woodward Academy		6'11''220
94
15
Isaiah Todd
Video | Scouts Report
PFRichmond, VA
Word of God Christian Academy		6'9''215
94
16
Makur Maker
Video | Scouts Report
CPhoenix, AZ
Hillcrest Prep		6'11''235
94
17
Jaden Springer
Video | Scouts Report
SGCharlotte, NC
IMG Academy		6'5''210
94
18
Caleb Love
Video | Scouts Report
PGSaint Louis, MO
Christian Brothers College High School		6'3''180
94
19
Jeremy Roach
Video | Scouts Report
PGLeesburg, VA
Paul VI High School		6'2''180
94
20
Sharife Cooper
Video | Scouts Report
PGPowder Springs, GA
McEachern High School		6'0''160
94
21
Daishen Nix
Video | Scouts Report
PGLas Vegas, NV
Trinity International School		6'3''190
94
22
Nimari Burnett
Video | Scouts Report
SGChicago, IL
Prolific Prep		6'3''190
93
23
Cam Thomas
Video | Scouts Report
SGChesapeake, VA
Oak Hill Academy		6'3''175
93
24
Moussa Cisse
Video | Scouts Report
CMemphis, TN
Lausanne Collegiate School		6'11''210
92
25
D.J. Steward
Video | Scouts Report
SGChicago, IL
Whitney Young High School		6'3''160
92
26
Devin Askew
Video | Scouts Report
PGSanta Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School		6'3''210
91
27
Khristian Lander
Video | Scouts Report
PGEvansville, IN
F.J. Reitz High School		6'1''160
90
28
Keon Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
SFBell Buckle, TN
The Webb School		6'4''190
90
29
Bryce Thompson
Video | Scouts Report
SGWashington, OK
Washington High School		6'4''167
90
30
Adam Miller
Video | Scouts Report
SGChicago, IL
Morgan Park High School		6'3''175
89
31
Jaemyn Brakefield
Video | Scouts Report
PFJackson, MS
Huntington Prep		6'8''215
89
32
Mark Williams
Video | Scouts Report
CNorfolk, VA
IMG Academy		7'0''230
89
33
Marcus Bagley
Video | Scouts Report
SFSacramento, CA
Sheldon High School		6'7''220
89
34
Isaiah Jackson
Video | Scouts Report
PFPontiac, MI
Waterford Mott High School		6'8''185
89
35
Andre Jackson
Video | Scouts Report
SFAlbany, NY
The Albany Academy		6'6''180
88
36
Micah Peavy
Video | Scouts Report
SFHouston, TX
Duncanville High School		6'7''195
88
37
Earl Timberlake
Video | Scouts Report
SFHyattsville, MD
DeMatha Catholic High School		6'6''215
88
38
Jabri Abdur-Rahim
Video | Scouts Report
SFShort Hills, NJ
Blair Academy		6'5''190
88
39
Matthew Murrell
Video | Scouts Report
SGMemphis, TN
IMG Academy		6'4''190
87
40
Mady Sissoko
Video | Scouts Report
CMount Pleasant, UT
Wasatch Academy		6'8''225
87
41
Hunter Dickinson
Video | Scouts Report
CHyattsville, MD
DeMatha Catholic High School		7'1''260
87
42
Josh Hall
Video | Scouts Report
SFHickory, NC
Moravian Prep		6'9''
87
43
R.J. Davis
Video | Scouts Report
PGWhite Plains, NY
Archbishop Stepinac High School		6'1''160
87
44
Andre Curbelo
Video | Scouts Report
PGBrookville, NY
Long Island Lutheran High School		6'0''155
87
45
Moses Moody
Video | Scouts Report
SGLittle Rock, AR
Montverde Academy		6'6''185
87
46
Lance Ware
Video | Scouts Report
PFCamden, NJ
Camden High School		6'8''215
87
47
MarJon Beauchamp
Video | Scouts Report
SFSeattle, WA
Dream City Christian		6'6''180
87
48
P.J. Hall
Video | Scouts Report
CRoebuck, SC
Dorman High School		6'9''220
87
49
Dawson Garcia
Video | Scouts Report
PFPrior Lake, MN
Prior Lake High School		6'9''210
87
50
J.T. Thor
Video | Scouts Report
PFNorcross, GA
Norcross High School		6'8''195
86
51
Reece Beekman
Video | Scouts Report
PGBaton Rouge, LA
Scotlandville Magnet High School		6'2''
86
52
Dain Dainja
Video | Scouts Report
PFBrooklyn Park, MN
Park Center High School		6'8''230
86
53
Cliff Omoruyi
Video | Scouts Report
CMontclair, NJ
Roselle Catholic High School		6'10''235
86
54
Henry Coleman III
Video | Scouts Report
PFRichmond, VA
Trinity Episcopal School		6'7''238
85
55
Rondel Walker
Video | Scouts Report
PGOklahoma City, OK
Putnam City West High School		6'3''
85
56
Samson Ruzhentsev
Video | Scouts Report
SFChattanooga, TN
Hamilton Heights Christian Academy		6'7''210
85
57
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Video | Scouts Report
PFBradenton, FL
IMG Academy		6'6''210
85
58
Adama Sanogo
Video | Scouts Report
CElizabeth, NJ
The Patrick School		6'9''240
85
59
Dominick Harris
Video | Scouts Report
SGMurrieta, CA
Rancho Christian School		6'4''190
85
60
Donovan Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
SFPhoenix, AZ
Hillcrest Prep		6'7''185
85
61
Cam'Ron Fletcher
Video | Scouts Report
SFSaint Louis, MO
Vashon High School		6'6''195
85
62
Julian Strawther
Video | Scouts Report
SFHenderson, NV
Liberty High School		6'6''220
85
63
Dalen Terry
Video | Scouts Report
SFTempe, AZ
Hillcrest Prep		6'6''160
84
64
A.J. Hoggard
Video | Scouts Report
PGCoatesville, PA
Huntington Prep		6'2''200
84
65
Kai Sotto
Video | Scouts Report
CLoganville, GA
The Skill Factory Prep School		7'1''
84
66
L.J. Cryer
Video | Scouts Report
PGKaty, TX
Morton Ranch High School		5'10''170
84
67
Xavier Foster
Video | Scouts Report
COskaloosa, IA
Oskaloosa High School		6'10''225
84
68
Cam Hayes
Video | Scouts Report
PGGreensboro, NC
Greensboro Day School		6'1''170
84
69
Deivon Smith
Video | Scouts Report
PGLoganville, GA
Grayson High School		6'0''165
84
70
Hassan Diarra
Video | Scouts Report
SGPutnam, CT
Putnam Science Academy		6'3''
84
71
Justin Lewis
Video | Scouts Report
PFBaltimore, MD
Polytechnic Institute High School		6'7''220
84
72
Tramon Mark
Video | Scouts Report
SFDickinson, TX
Dickinson High School		6'6''180
84
73
K.D. Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
PGDecatur, GA
Hargrave Military Academy		6'1''180
84
74
Mwani Wilkinson
Video | Scouts Report
SFLas Vegas, NV
Bishop Gorman High School		6'6''190
84
75
Isaiah Cottrell
Video | Scouts Report
CLas Vegas, NV
Huntington Prep		6'9''210
84
76
Caleb Murphy
Video | Scouts Report
SGLoganville, GA
Grayson High School		6'3''180
84
77
Zeb Jackson
Video | Scouts Report
SGToledo, OH
Montverde Academy		6'3''170
83
78
Joe Bamisile
Video | Scouts Report
SGRichmond, VA
Monacan High School		6'4''195
83
79
Dwon Odom
Video | Scouts Report
PGAlpharetta, GA
St. Francis High School		6'2''
83
80
Corey Walker
Video | Scouts Report
PFJacksonville, FL
Hargrave Military Academy		6'7''210
83
81
C.J. Wilcher
Video | Scouts Report
SGNewark, NJ
Roselle Catholic High School		6'3''210
83
82
K.K. Robinson
Video | Scouts Report
PGLittle Rock, AR
Oak Hill Academy		5'11''170
83
83
Ethan Morton
Video | Scouts Report
SGButler, PA
Butler Senior High School		6'4''215
83
84
Jaden Ivey
Video | Scouts Report
SGMishawaka, IN
La Lumiere School		6'4''190
83
85
Justin Powell
Video | Scouts Report
PGGoshen, KY
North Oldham High School		6'6''196
83
86
Matt Cross
Video | Scouts Report
PFBeverly, MA
Brewster Academy		6'6''220
82
87
Terrance Williams
Video | Scouts Report
PFWashington, DC
Gonzaga College High School		6'6''215
82
88
Jalen Terry
Video | Scouts Report
PGFlint, MI
Beecher High School		5'11''165
82
89
Davonte Davis
Video | Scouts Report
SGJacksonville, AR
Jacksonville High School		6'3''165
82
90
Nijel Pack
Video | Scouts Report
PGIndianapolis, IN
Lawrence Central High School		5'10''165
82
91
Kadary Richmond
Video | Scouts Report
SGBrooklyn, NY
Brewster Academy		6'5''175
82
92
Terren Frank
Video | Scouts Report
PFChatsworth, CA
Sierra Canyon High School		6'6''220
82
93
Jamari Sibley
Video | Scouts Report
PFGlendale, WI
Oak Hill Academy		6'8''200
82
94
Jaylin Williams
Video | Scouts Report
CFort Smith, AR
Northside High School		6'9''
82
95
Alex Tchikou
Video | Scouts Report
CPhoenix, AZ
Dream City Christian		6'11''210
81
96
Jordan Geronimo
Video | Scouts Report
SFConcord, NH
Saint Paul High School		6'5''
81
97
Lorne Bowman
Video | Scouts Report
PGOrchard Lake, MI
Saint Marys High School		6'2''175
81
98
John Hugley IV
Video | Scouts Report
CLyndhurst, OH
Brush High School		6'9''260
81
99
Darius Maddox
Video | Scouts Report
SGBowie, MD
Oak Hill Academy		6'4''180
81
100
D'Andre Davis
Video | Scouts Report
SFIndianapolis, IN
Lawrence Central High School		6'5''185
81

SEARCH FOR RECRUITS


School:
 