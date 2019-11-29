Recruiting Database
2020 ESPN 100
|RK
|PLAYER
|POS
|HOMETOWN
|HT
|WT
|STARS
|GRADE
|SCHOOL
|1
|SG
|Fresno, CA
Prolific Prep
|6'5''
|180
|97
|2
|PG
|Arlington, TX
Montverde Academy
|6'7''
|215
|97
|3
|C
|Temecula, CA
Rancho Christian School
|7'0''
|205
|97
|4
|SF
|Elizabeth, NJ
The Patrick School
|6'7''
|210
|97
|5
|PF
|West Palm Beach, FL
Montverde Academy
|6'7''
|210
|96
|6
|PG
|Minneapolis, MN
Minnehaha Academy
|6'4''
|195
|96
|7
|SF
|Chatsworth, CA
Sierra Canyon High School
|6'6''
|175
|96
|8
|SF
|Chatsworth, CA
Sierra Canyon High School
|6'8''
|180
|95
|9
Greg Brown
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Austin, TX
Vandegrift High School
|6'8''
|205
|95
|10
|SF
|Wolfeboro, NH
Brewster Academy
|6'7''
|190
|95
|11
Josh Christopher
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Lakewood, CA
Mayfair High School
|6'4''
|205
|95
|12
|C
|Winterville, NC
Montverde Academy
|6'9''
|225
|94
|13
Jalen Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Glendale, WI
Nicolet High School
|6'8''
|210
|94
|14
Walker Kessler
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Fairburn, GA
Woodward Academy
|6'11''
|220
|94
|15
|PF
|Richmond, VA
Word of God Christian Academy
|6'9''
|215
|94
|16
|C
|Phoenix, AZ
Hillcrest Prep
|6'11''
|235
|94
|17
|SG
|Charlotte, NC
IMG Academy
|6'5''
|210
|94
|18
Caleb Love
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Saint Louis, MO
Christian Brothers College High School
|6'3''
|180
|94
|19
Jeremy Roach
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Leesburg, VA
Paul VI High School
|6'2''
|180
|94
|20
Sharife Cooper
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Powder Springs, GA
McEachern High School
|6'0''
|160
|94
|21
Daishen Nix
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Las Vegas, NV
Trinity International School
|6'3''
|190
|94
|22
Nimari Burnett
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Chicago, IL
Prolific Prep
|6'3''
|190
|93
|23
Cam Thomas
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Chesapeake, VA
Oak Hill Academy
|6'3''
|175
|93
|24
Moussa Cisse
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Memphis, TN
Lausanne Collegiate School
|6'11''
|210
|92
|25
D.J. Steward
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Chicago, IL
Whitney Young High School
|6'3''
|160
|92
|26
|PG
|Santa Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School
|6'3''
|210
|91
|27
Khristian Lander
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Evansville, IN
F.J. Reitz High School
|6'1''
|160
|90
|28
Keon Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Bell Buckle, TN
The Webb School
|6'4''
|190
|90
|29
Bryce Thompson
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Washington, OK
Washington High School
|6'4''
|167
|90
|30
|SG
|Chicago, IL
Morgan Park High School
|6'3''
|175
|89
|31
Jaemyn Brakefield
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Jackson, MS
Huntington Prep
|6'8''
|215
|89
|32
Mark Williams
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Norfolk, VA
IMG Academy
|7'0''
|230
|89
|33
Marcus Bagley
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Sacramento, CA
Sheldon High School
|6'7''
|220
|89
|34
Isaiah Jackson
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Pontiac, MI
Waterford Mott High School
|6'8''
|185
|89
|35
Andre Jackson
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Albany, NY
The Albany Academy
|6'6''
|180
|88
|36
Micah Peavy
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Houston, TX
Duncanville High School
|6'7''
|195
|88
|37
Earl Timberlake
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Hyattsville, MD
DeMatha Catholic High School
|6'6''
|215
|88
|38
Jabri Abdur-Rahim
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Short Hills, NJ
Blair Academy
|6'5''
|190
|88
|39
Matthew Murrell
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Memphis, TN
IMG Academy
|6'4''
|190
|87
|40
Mady Sissoko
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Mount Pleasant, UT
Wasatch Academy
|6'8''
|225
|87
|41
Hunter Dickinson
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Hyattsville, MD
DeMatha Catholic High School
|7'1''
|260
|87
|42
Josh Hall
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Hickory, NC
Moravian Prep
|6'9''
|87
|43
R.J. Davis
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|White Plains, NY
Archbishop Stepinac High School
|6'1''
|160
|87
|44
Andre Curbelo
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Brookville, NY
Long Island Lutheran High School
|6'0''
|155
|87
|45
Moses Moody
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Little Rock, AR
Montverde Academy
|6'6''
|185
|87
|46
Lance Ware
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Camden, NJ
Camden High School
|6'8''
|215
|87
|47
MarJon Beauchamp
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Seattle, WA
Dream City Christian
|6'6''
|180
|87
|48
P.J. Hall
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Roebuck, SC
Dorman High School
|6'9''
|220
|87
|49
Dawson Garcia
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Prior Lake, MN
Prior Lake High School
|6'9''
|210
|87
|50
J.T. Thor
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Norcross, GA
Norcross High School
|6'8''
|195
|86
|51
Reece Beekman
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Baton Rouge, LA
Scotlandville Magnet High School
|6'2''
|86
|52
Dain Dainja
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Brooklyn Park, MN
Park Center High School
|6'8''
|230
|86
|53
Cliff Omoruyi
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Montclair, NJ
Roselle Catholic High School
|6'10''
|235
|86
|54
Henry Coleman III
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Richmond, VA
Trinity Episcopal School
|6'7''
|238
|85
|55
Rondel Walker
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Oklahoma City, OK
Putnam City West High School
|6'3''
|85
|56
Samson Ruzhentsev
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Chattanooga, TN
Hamilton Heights Christian Academy
|6'7''
|210
|85
|57
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Bradenton, FL
IMG Academy
|6'6''
|210
|85
|58
Adama Sanogo
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Elizabeth, NJ
The Patrick School
|6'9''
|240
|85
|59
Dominick Harris
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Murrieta, CA
Rancho Christian School
|6'4''
|190
|85
|60
Donovan Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Phoenix, AZ
Hillcrest Prep
|6'7''
|185
|85
|61
Cam'Ron Fletcher
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Saint Louis, MO
Vashon High School
|6'6''
|195
|85
|62
Julian Strawther
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Henderson, NV
Liberty High School
|6'6''
|220
|85
|63
Dalen Terry
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Tempe, AZ
Hillcrest Prep
|6'6''
|160
|84
|64
A.J. Hoggard
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Coatesville, PA
Huntington Prep
|6'2''
|200
|84
|65
Kai Sotto
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Loganville, GA
The Skill Factory Prep School
|7'1''
|84
|66
L.J. Cryer
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Katy, TX
Morton Ranch High School
|5'10''
|170
|84
|67
Xavier Foster
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Oskaloosa, IA
Oskaloosa High School
|6'10''
|225
|84
|68
Cam Hayes
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Day School
|6'1''
|170
|84
|69
Deivon Smith
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Loganville, GA
Grayson High School
|6'0''
|165
|84
|70
Hassan Diarra
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Putnam, CT
Putnam Science Academy
|6'3''
|84
|71
Justin Lewis
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Baltimore, MD
Polytechnic Institute High School
|6'7''
|220
|84
|72
Tramon Mark
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Dickinson, TX
Dickinson High School
|6'6''
|180
|84
|73
K.D. Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Decatur, GA
Hargrave Military Academy
|6'1''
|180
|84
|74
Mwani Wilkinson
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Las Vegas, NV
Bishop Gorman High School
|6'6''
|190
|84
|75
Isaiah Cottrell
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Las Vegas, NV
Huntington Prep
|6'9''
|210
|84
|76
Caleb Murphy
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Loganville, GA
Grayson High School
|6'3''
|180
|84
|77
Zeb Jackson
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Toledo, OH
Montverde Academy
|6'3''
|170
|83
|78
Joe Bamisile
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Richmond, VA
Monacan High School
|6'4''
|195
|83
|79
Dwon Odom
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Alpharetta, GA
St. Francis High School
|6'2''
|83
|80
Corey Walker
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Jacksonville, FL
Hargrave Military Academy
|6'7''
|210
|83
|81
C.J. Wilcher
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Newark, NJ
Roselle Catholic High School
|6'3''
|210
|83
|82
K.K. Robinson
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Little Rock, AR
Oak Hill Academy
|5'11''
|170
|83
|83
Ethan Morton
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Butler, PA
Butler Senior High School
|6'4''
|215
|83
|84
Jaden Ivey
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Mishawaka, IN
La Lumiere School
|6'4''
|190
|83
|85
Justin Powell
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Goshen, KY
North Oldham High School
|6'6''
|196
|83
|86
Matt Cross
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Beverly, MA
Brewster Academy
|6'6''
|220
|82
|87
Terrance Williams
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Washington, DC
Gonzaga College High School
|6'6''
|215
|82
|88
Jalen Terry
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Flint, MI
Beecher High School
|5'11''
|165
|82
|89
Davonte Davis
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Jacksonville, AR
Jacksonville High School
|6'3''
|165
|82
|90
Nijel Pack
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Indianapolis, IN
Lawrence Central High School
|5'10''
|165
|82
|91
Kadary Richmond
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Brooklyn, NY
Brewster Academy
|6'5''
|175
|82
|92
Terren Frank
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Chatsworth, CA
Sierra Canyon High School
|6'6''
|220
|82
|93
Jamari Sibley
Video | Scouts Report
|PF
|Glendale, WI
Oak Hill Academy
|6'8''
|200
|82
|94
Jaylin Williams
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Fort Smith, AR
Northside High School
|6'9''
|82
|95
Alex Tchikou
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Phoenix, AZ
Dream City Christian
|6'11''
|210
|81
|96
Jordan Geronimo
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Concord, NH
Saint Paul High School
|6'5''
|81
|97
Lorne Bowman
Video | Scouts Report
|PG
|Orchard Lake, MI
Saint Marys High School
|6'2''
|175
|81
|98
John Hugley IV
Video | Scouts Report
|C
|Lyndhurst, OH
Brush High School
|6'9''
|260
|81
|99
Darius Maddox
Video | Scouts Report
|SG
|Bowie, MD
Oak Hill Academy
|6'4''
|180
|81
|100
D'Andre Davis
Video | Scouts Report
|SF
|Indianapolis, IN
Lawrence Central High School
|6'5''
|185
|81