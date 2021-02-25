Recruiting Database
2024 ESPN 300
|RK
|PLAYER
|POS
|HOMETOWN
|HT
|WT
|STARS
|GRADE
|SCHOOL
|1
Dylan Raiola
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-PP
|Phoenix, AZ
Pinnacle High School
|6'3''
|220
|91
|2
Jaylen Mbakwe
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Pinson, AL
Clay-Chalkville High School
|6'0''
|175
|91
|3
Mike Matthews
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Lilburn, GA
Parkview High School
|6'2''
|190
|91
|4
Ellis Robinson IV
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Bradenton, FL
IMG Academy
|6'1''
|180
|91
|5
David Stone
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Bradenton, FL
IMG Academy
|6'5''
|285
|91
|6
Colin Simmons
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Duncanville, TX
Duncanville High School
|6'3''
|225
|90
|7
Cameron Coleman
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Phenix City, AL
Central High School
|6'4''
|185
|90
|8
Julian Sayin
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-DT
|Carlsbad, CA
Carlsbad High School
|6'2''
|190
|90
|9
Joshisa Trader
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Hollywood, FL
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School
|6'2''
|180
|90
|10
Williams Nwaneri
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Lee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit North High School
|6'6''
|260
|90
|11
Micah Hudson
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Temple, TX
Lake Belton High School
|6'1''
|195
|90
|12
Justin Williams
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Conroe, TX
Oak Ridge High School
|6'2''
|205
|90
|13
Jeremiah Smith
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Hollywood, FL
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School
|6'3''
|195
|90
|14
D.J. Lagway
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-DT
|Willis, TX
Willis High School
|6'3''
|225
|90
|15
K.J. Bolden
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Buford, GA
Buford High School
|6'1''
|190
|90
|16
Jamonta Waller
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Picayune, MS
Picayune Memorial High School
|6'2''
|230
|90
|17
Sammy Brown
Video | Scouts Report
|ILB
|Jefferson, GA
Jefferson High School
|6'2''
|230
|90
|18
Michael Van Buren
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-PP
|Baltimore, MD
St. Frances Academy
|6'0''
|190
|90
|19
Dylan Stewart
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Washington, DC
Friendship Collegiate Academy
|6'6''
|245
|89
|20
Kobe Black
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Waco, TX
Connally High School
|6'2''
|195
|89
|21
Elijah Rushing
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Tucson, AZ
Salpointe Catholic High School
|6'6''
|235
|89
|22
Joseph Jonah-Ajonye
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Conroe, TX
Oak Ridge High School
|6'5''
|265
|88
|23
Bryant Wesco
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Midlothian, TX
Midlothian High School
|6'2''
|175
|88
|24
Jordan Ross
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Vestavia Hills, AL
Vestavia Hills High School
|6'5''
|220
|88
|25
Ryan Wingo
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis University High
|6'2''
|200
|87
|26
Kamarion Franklin
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Lake Cormorant, MS
Lake Cormorant High School
|6'6''
|270
|87
|27
Bryce West
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Cleveland, OH
Glenville High School
|6'0''
|185
|87
|28
Dominick McKinley
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Lafayette, LA
Acadiana High School
|6'5''
|290
|87
|29
Jerrick Gibson
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Bradenton, FL
IMG Academy
|5'11''
|195
|87
|30
Eddrick Houston
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Buford, GA
Buford High School
|6'3''
|250
|86
|31
Charles Lester III
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Sarasota, FL
Riverview High School
|6'2''
|185
|86
|32
T.J. Capers
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Miami, FL
Christopher Columbus High School
|6'3''
|230
|86
|33
Justin Scott
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Chicago, IL
Saint Ignatius College Prep
|6'5''
|310
|86
|34
Quinton Martin
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Belle Vernon, PA
Belle Vernon High School
|6'2''
|195
|86
|35
C.J. Carr
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-PP
|Saline, MI
Saline High School
|6'3''
|200
|86
|36
Kam Pringle
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Dorchester, SC
Woodland High School
|6'8''
|335
|86
|37
Jadyn Davis
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-DT
|Charlotte, NC
Providence Day School
|6'1''
|200
|86
|38
Deandre Carter
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Santa Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School
|6'4''
|340
|86
|39
Jonathan Echols
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Bradenton, FL
IMG Academy
|6'5''
|220
|86
|40
Perry Thompson
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Foley, AL
Foley High School
|6'3''
|205
|86
|41
Demarcus Riddick
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Clanton, AL
Chilton County High School
|6'3''
|215
|86
|42
Jaylen Heyward
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Rockledge, FL
Rockledge High School
|6'0''
|180
|86
|43
Ny Carr
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Moultrie, GA
Colquitt County High School
|6'0''
|175
|86
|44
Aydin Breland
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Santa Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School
|6'5''
|320
|86
|45
Peyton Woodyard
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Bellflower, CA
St. John Bosco High School
|6'2''
|190
|86
|46
Mylan Graham
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|New Haven, IN
New Haven High School
|6'1''
|170
|86
|47
Air Noland
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-PP
|Fairburn, GA
Langston Hughes High School
|6'3''
|195
|86
|48
Landen Thomas
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Moultrie, GA
Colquitt County High School
|6'4''
|225
|86
|49
Kameron Davis
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Albany, GA
Dougherty High School
|5'10''
|205
|86
|50
Aaron Scott
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Springfield, OH
Springfield High School
|6'1''
|180
|86
|51
Taylor Tatum
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Longview, TX
Longview High School
|5'11''
|200
|86
|52
Zina Umeozulu
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Allen, TX
Allen High School
|6'5''
|230
|86
|53
Cam Williams
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Glen Ellyn, IL
Glenbard South High School
|6'2''
|185
|86
|54
Jelani Watkins
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Houston, TX
Klein Forest High School
|5'9''
|165
|86
|55
Ernest Willor
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Bradenton, FL
IMG Academy
|6'4''
|245
|85
|56
Donovan Harbour
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Waukesha, WI
Catholic Memorial High School
|6'4''
|310
|85
|57
JacQawn McRoy
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Fairfield, AL
Fairfield High School
|6'8''
|360
|85
|58
Brian Robinson
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Youngstown, OH
Austintown Fitch High School
|6'5''
|240
|85
|59
Isendre Ahfua
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Seattle, WA
O'Dea High School
|6'5''
|330
|85
|60
Myles Graham
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|College Park, GA
Woodward Academy
|6'2''
|220
|85
|61
Kevin Riley
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Northport, AL
Tuscaloosa County High School
|5'11''
|200
|85
|62
Brandon Baker
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Santa Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School
|6'5''
|290
|85
|63
Aaron Chiles
Video | Scouts Report
|ILB
|Olney, MD
Our Lady of Good Counsel High School
|6'3''
|225
|85
|64
Michael Uini
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Copperas Cove, TX
Copperas Cove High School
|6'7''
|285
|85
|65
Xavier Filsaime
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|McKinney, TX
McKinney High School
|6'0''
|185
|85
|66
Guerby Lambert
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|West Roxbury, MA
Catholic Memorial High School
|6'6''
|285
|85
|67
Jaden Reddell
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Peculiar, MO
Ray-Pec High School
|6'5''
|220
|85
|68
Jordan Pride
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Blountstown, FL
Blountstown High School
|6'2''
|185
|85
|69
King Joseph Edwards
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Hoschton, GA
Mill Creek High School
|6'5''
|250
|85
|70
Cayden Jones
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Arden, NC
Christ School
|6'4''
|215
|85
|71
Zaquan Patterson
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Hollywood, FL
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School
|6'1''
|185
|85
|72
Josiah Thompson
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Dillon, SC
Dillon High School
|6'7''
|290
|85
|73
Dwight Phillips
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Mableton, GA
Pebblebrook High School
|5'11''
|175
|85
|74
Ryan Puglisi
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-PP
|Avon, CT
Avon Old Farms School For Boys
|6'3''
|205
|85
|75
Jonathan Daniels
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Pensacola, FL
Pine Forest High School
|6'5''
|280
|85
|76
Adarius Hayes
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Largo, FL
Largo High School
|6'4''
|210
|85
|77
Selman Bridges
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Temple, TX
Lake Belton High School
|6'3''
|175
|85
|78
Booker Pickett Jr.
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Tampa, FL
Wharton High School
|6'4''
|205
|85
|79
T.A. Cunningham
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Los Alamitos, CA
Los Alamitos High School
|6'7''
|280
|84
|80
Aaron Butler
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Calabasas, CA
Calabasas High School
|6'1''
|175
|84
|81
Benedict Umeh
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Avon, CT
Avon High School
|6'5''
|260
|84
|82
Nathaniel Frazier
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Santa Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School
|5'11''
|200
|84
|83
Jordan Thomas
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Ramsey, NJ
Don Bosco High School
|6'6''
|285
|84
|84
Terry Bussey
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Timpson, TX
Timpson High School
|5'11''
|185
|84
|85
Ryan Pellum
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Long Beach, CA
Millikan High School
|6'0''
|180
|84
|86
Dakoda Fields
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Gardena, CA
Junipero Serra High School
|6'3''
|185
|84
|87
Jonathan Paylor
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Burlington, NC
Hugh M. Cummings High School
|5'10''
|180
|84
|88
Hunter Moddon
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Houston, TX
Clear Lake High School
|6'1''
|180
|84
|89
Cooper Cousins
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Erie, PA
McDowell High School
|6'6''
|290
|84
|90
Corian Gipson
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Lancaster, TX
Lancaster High School
|6'1''
|175
|84
|91
Kameryn Fountain
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Atlanta, GA
Booker T. Washington High School
|6'6''
|240
|84
|92
Brady Prieskorn
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-Y
|Rochester Hills, MI
Adams High School
|6'6''
|220
|84
|93
Bennett Warren
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Sugar Land, TX
Fort Bend Christian Academy
|6'8''
|330
|84
|94
Jamari Howard
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Hialeah, FL
Westland Hialeah Senior High School
|6'3''
|180
|84
|95
Zion Kearney
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Missouri City, TX
Hightower High School
|6'3''
|205
|84
|96
Grant Brix
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Logan, IA
Logan-Magnolia High School
|6'6''
|265
|84
|97
|CB
|Bradenton, FL
IMG Academy
|5'11''
|180
|84
|98
Dre'lon Miller
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Silsbee, TX
Silsbee High School
|6'2''
|205
|84
|99
Artavius Jones
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Blountstown, FL
Blountstown High School
|6'3''
|280
|84
|100
Gatlin Bair
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Burley, ID
Burley High School
|6'2''
|175
|84
|101
Jake Merklinger
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-PP
|Savannah, GA
Calvary Baptist Day School
|6'3''
|190
|84
|102
Amir Jackson
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Portal, GA
Portal High School
|6'5''
|220
|84
|103
Jacob Smith
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Cheshire, CT
Cheshire Academy
|6'5''
|235
|84
|104
Marcelles Williams
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Bellflower, CA
St. John Bosco High School
|6'0''
|180
|84
|105
Trey'Dez Green
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Jackson, LA
East Feliciana High School
|6'6''
|235
|84
|106
Wendell Gregory
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Marietta, GA
Walton High School
|6'4''
|220
|84
|107
Nigel Smith II
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Melissa, TX
Melissa High School
|6'5''
|255
|84
|108
Jordan Seaton
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Bradenton, FL
IMG Academy
|6'5''
|330
|84
|109
Walter Matthews
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-Y
|Hiram, GA
Hiram High School
|6'7''
|245
|84
|110
Jason Brown
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Seattle, WA
O'Dea High School
|5'10''
|200
|84
|111
Daniel Calhoun
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Marietta, GA
Walton High School
|6'7''
|350
|84
|112
Caleb Odom
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Carrollton, GA
Carrollton High School
|6'5''
|215
|84
|113
Zay Mincey
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Daytona Beach, FL
Mainland High School
|6'3''
|185
|84
|114
Kavion Henderson
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Leeds, AL
Leeds High School
|6'3''
|255
|83
|115
Garrett Stover
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Sunbury, OH
Big Walnut High School
|6'1''
|200
|83
|116
Kamar Mothudi
Video | Scouts Report
|ILB
|North Hollywood, CA
Campbell Hall High School
|6'3''
|220
|83
|117
Jeremiah Beaman
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Birmingham, AL
A. H. Parker High School
|6'4''
|265
|83
|118
Jalewis Solomon
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Ellaville, GA
Schley High School
|6'1''
|185
|83
|119
Isaiah Garcia
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Magna, UT
Cyprus High School
|6'5''
|275
|83
|120
Kristopher Jones
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Stafford, VA
Mountain View High School
|6'3''
|225
|83
|121
Aaron Flowers
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Forney, TX
Forney High School
|6'1''
|190
|83
|122
Ashton Funk
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Katy, TX
Obra D. Tompkins High School
|6'7''
|295
|83
|123
Travaris Banks
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Evergreen, AL
Hillcrest High School
|6'2''
|200
|83
|124
Christian Bentancur
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-Y
|Woodstock, IL
Marian Central Catholic High
|6'5''
|240
|83
|125
Dilin Jones
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Olney, MD
Our Lady of Good Counsel High School
|6'0''
|185
|83
|126
Ricardo Jones
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Warner Robins, GA
Northside High School
|6'3''
|200
|83
|127
William Satterwhite
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Akron, OH
Archbishop Hoban High School
|6'5''
|290
|83
|128
Payton Pierce
Video | Scouts Report
|ILB
|Allen, TX
Lovejoy High School
|6'2''
|230
|83
|129
Maurice Williams
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Pearland, TX
Shadow Creek High School
|6'1''
|195
|83
|130
Blake Ivy
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|League City, TX
Clear Springs High School
|6'5''
|285
|83
|131
Jason Zandamela
Video | Scouts Report
|OC
|Clearwater, FL
Clearwater Academy
|6'4''
|270
|83
|132
Tylen Singleton
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Many, LA
Many High School
|6'2''
|200
|83
|133
Marquise Lightfoot
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Chicago, IL
Kenwood Academy High School
|6'5''
|215
|83
|134
Liam Andrews
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Brookline, MA
Dexter School
|6'5''
|270
|83
|135
Braylon Burnside
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Starkville, MS
Starkville High School
|6'0''
|195
|83
|136
Edwin Spillman
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Nashville, TN
David Lipscomb High School
|6'2''
|225
|83
|137
Jon Mitchell
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Jacksonville, FL
Mandarin High School
|6'0''
|185
|83
|138
Jeffery Rush
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Pascagoula, MS
Pascagoula High School
|6'3''
|255
|83
|139
Jack Larsen
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Catholic High School
|6'4''
|225
|83
|140
Demello Jones
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Swainsboro, GA
Swainsboro High School
|6'0''
|185
|83
|141
Zabien Brown
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Santa Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School
|6'1''
|175
|83
|142
Kamron Mikell
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Statesboro, GA
Statesboro High School
|6'2''
|180
|83
|143
Tayvion Galloway
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-Y
|Pickerington, OH
Pickerington High School
|6'5''
|230
|83
|144
Brandon Hood
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|McDonough, GA
Eagles Landing Christian Academy
|5'10''
|190
|83
|145
|OC
|Loganville, GA
Grayson High School
|6'2''
|300
|83
|146
Koy Beasley
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Cincinnati, OH
La Salle High School
|5'10''
|175
|83
|147
Danny Okoye
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Tulsa, OK
NOAH HomeSchool
|6'5''
|240
|83
|148
Ify Obidegwu
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Baltimore, MD
St. Frances Academy
|6'2''
|195
|83
|149
Ian Moore
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|New Palestine, IN
New Palestine High School
|6'6''
|300
|83
|150
Elias Rudolph
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Deerfield Beach, FL
Deerfield Beach High School
|6'4''
|220
|83
|151
Aeryn Hampton
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Carthage, TX
Carthage High School
|5'10''
|180
|83
|152
Jaydan Hardy
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Lewisville, TX
Lewisville High School
|5'11''
|175
|83
|153
Freddie Dubose
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Spring Branch, TX
Smithson Valley High School
|6'2''
|180
|83
|154
Brandon Jacob
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Orlando, FL
Maynard Evans High School
|6'2''
|180
|83
|155
Jamyri Cauley
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Dallas, TX
South Oak Cliff High
|6'2''
|215
|83
|156
Justin Greene
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Lawrenceville, GA
Mountain View High School
|6'6''
|245
|83
|157
Jaylen McClain
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|West Orange, NJ
Seton Hall Prep
|6'0''
|190
|83
|158
Peyton Lewis
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Salem, VA
Salem High School
|6'1''
|195
|83
|159
Josiah Brown
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Hicksville, NY
Holy Trinity Diocesan High School
|6'0''
|175
|82
|160
Nyier Daniels
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Oradell, NJ
Bergen Catholic High
|6'7''
|325
|82
|161
Zion Ragins
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Gray, GA
Jones County High School
|5'9''
|160
|82
|162
|OLB
|Bellflower, CA
St. John Bosco High School
|6'2''
|225
|82
|163
Walker White
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-DT
|Little Rock, AR
Little Rock Christian Academy
|6'4''
|220
|82
|164
Xavier Jordan
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Chatsworth, CA
Sierra Canyon High School
|6'2''
|170
|82
|165
Jordan Marshall
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Cincinnati, OH
Moeller High School
|5'11''
|195
|82
|166
Kaleb Beasley
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Nashville, TN
David Lipscomb High School
|6'0''
|180
|82
|167
Kolaj Cobbins
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Destrehan, LA
Destrehan High School
|6'3''
|210
|82
|168
Eddy Pierre-Louis
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Tampa, FL
Tampa Catholic High School
|6'3''
|320
|82
|169
Jerod Smith
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Cheshire, CT
Cheshire Academy
|6'3''
|270
|82
|170
Elijah Brown
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-PP
|Santa Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School
|6'2''
|190
|82
|171
Jordan Ross
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Downey, CA
Warren High School
|6'0''
|180
|82
|172
Daniel Hill
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Meridian, MS
Meridian High School
|6'2''
|220
|82
|173
William Love
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Camden, NJ
Eastside High School
|6'2''
|205
|82
|174
James Peoples
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Mission, TX
Veterans Memorial High School
|5'10''
|195
|82
|175
Grant Stec
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Algonquin, IL
H. D. Jacobs High School
|6'6''
|225
|82
|176
Cody Fox
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Winthrop, IA
East Buchanan Community School
|6'4''
|270
|82
|177
Joseph Phillips
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Tuskegee, AL
Booker T. Washington High School
|6'3''
|225
|82
|178
Corey Smith
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Waukesha, WI
Catholic Memorial High School
|6'0''
|175
|82
|179
Jacob Oden
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Harper Woods, MI
Harper Woods High School
|6'2''
|195
|82
|180
Max LeBlanc
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Chattanooga, TN
Baylor School
|6'4''
|225
|82
|181
Keylen Adams
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Virginia Beach, VA
Green Run High School
|6'2''
|190
|82
|182
Jericho Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Fairfield, CA
Armijo High School
|6'4''
|295
|82
|183
Amari Jefferson
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Chattanooga, TN
Baylor School
|6'1''
|190
|82
|184
Tyseer Denmark
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Philadelphia, PA
Roman Catholic High School
|5'11''
|185
|82
|185
Paki Finau
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Hesperia, CA
Oak Hills High School
|6'5''
|260
|82
|186
Kylan Fox
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Loganville, GA
Grayson High School
|6'5''
|215
|82
|187
Jerrae Hawkins
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Bradenton, FL
IMG Academy
|5'10''
|170
|82
|188
Kelvin Hunter
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Florence, SC
West Florence High School
|5'11''
|185
|82
|189
Jeremy Payne
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Missouri City, TX
Hightower High School
|5'11''
|170
|82
|190
James Randle
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Homestead, FL
Homestead Senior High School
|6'0''
|180
|82
|191
Joel Rogers
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Saint Francisville, LA
West Feliciana High School
|6'0''
|185
|82
|192
Joey Olsen
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Lake Oswego, OR
Lakeridge High School
|6'5''
|210
|82
|193
Parker Livingstone
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Lucas, TX
Lovejoy High School
|6'3''
|185
|82
|194
Dylan Stephenson
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Miami, FL
Christopher Columbus High School
|6'5''
|230
|82
|195
Jordan Anderson
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Newport Beach, CA
Newport Harbor High School
|6'1''
|170
|82
|196
Kamron Beavers
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Bay Springs, MS
Bay Springs High School
|6'3''
|315
|82
|197
Qua Birdsong
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|LaGrange, GA
Troup County Comprehensive High Sch
|6'3''
|185
|82
|198
Ashton Bethel-Roman
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Missouri City, TX
Ridge Point High School
|6'1''
|170
|82
|199
Braydon Lee
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Springdale, MD
C. H. Flowers High School
|6'1''
|170
|82
|200
Gekyle Baker
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Brownsboro, TX
Brownsboro High School
|6'3''
|180
|82
|201
Jalyn Crawford
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Lilburn, GA
Parkview High School
|6'0''
|180
|82
|202
Fletcher Westphal
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Leesburg, VA
Tuscarora High School
|6'8''
|300
|82
|203
Isaac Brown
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Homestead, FL
Homestead Senior High School
|5'9''
|185
|82
|204
Anthony Maddox
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-PP
|Hattiesburg, MS
Oak Grove High School
|6'2''
|175
|82
|205
De'Myrion Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|New Iberia, LA
Westgate High School
|6'3''
|280
|82
|206
Nick Marsh
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|River Rouge, MI
River Rouge High School
|6'3''
|205
|82
|207
Preston Taumua
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Aiea, HI
Aiea High School
|6'5''
|315
|82
|208
Brandon Davis-Swain
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|West Bloomfield, MI
West Bloomfield High School
|6'3''
|250
|82
|209
Chance Robinson
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
|6'2''
|200
|82
|210
Chauncey Bowens
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|North Palm Beach, FL
The Benjamin School
|5'11''
|215
|82
|211
Marquis Gallegos
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|West Hills, CA
Chaminade College Prep
|6'1''
|175
|82
|212
Ory Williams
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|San Marcos, TX
San Marcos High School
|6'7''
|320
|82
|213
Luke Kromenhoek
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-DT
|Savannah, GA
Benedictine Military High School
|6'4''
|195
|82
|214
Max Anderson
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Frisco, TX
Rick Reedy High School
|6'5''
|290
|82
|215
Demond Williams Jr.
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-PP
|Chandler, AZ
Basha High School
|5'11''
|170
|82
|216
Bradley Shaw
Video | Scouts Report
|ILB
|Birmingham, AL
Hoover High School
|6'1''
|220
|82
|217
Caden Durham
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Duncanville, TX
Duncanville High School
|5'9''
|185
|82
|218
Braylon Staley
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Aiken, SC
Aiken High School
|6'0''
|180
|81
|219
Mazeo Bennett
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Greenville, SC
Greenville Senior High School
|6'0''
|170
|81
|220
Mason Curtis
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Nashville, TN
The Ensworth School
|6'3''
|205
|81
|221
Braylen Russell
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Benton, AR
Benton High School
|6'2''
|225
|81
|222
Joseph Stone
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Fairburn, GA
Langston Hughes High School
|6'0''
|185
|81
|223
Cai Bates
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Orlando, FL
Edgewater High School
|6'2''
|180
|81
|224
Tawaski Abrams
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Fort Myers, FL
Dunbar High School
|5'11''
|180
|81
|225
Emmett Mosley
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Santa Margarita Catholic High School
|6'1''
|180
|81
|226
Ivan Carreon
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Odessa, TX
Odessa High School
|6'6''
|205
|81
|227
Nate Kibble
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Atascocita, TX
Atascocita High School
|6'2''
|320
|81
|228
Michael Smith
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Savannah, GA
Calvary Baptist Day School
|6'4''
|225
|81
|229
Sterling Dixon
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Mobile, AL
Mobile Christian High School
|6'3''
|210
|81
|230
Jason Mitchell
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Bellflower, CA
St. John Bosco High School
|6'3''
|185
|81
|231
Casey Poe
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Lindale, TX
Lindale High School
|6'5''
|270
|81
|232
Vaboue Toure
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Irvington, NJ
Irvington High School
|6'2''
|195
|81
|233
Tavoy Feagin
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Tampa, FL
Carrollwood Day School
|6'0''
|175
|81
|234
Dakyus Brinkley
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Katy, TX
Seven Lakes High School
|6'4''
|225
|81
|235
J'Marion Burnette
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Andalusia, AL
Andalusia High School
|6'1''
|210
|81
|236
Caleb Holmes
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Fairburn, GA
Creekside High School
|6'4''
|290
|81
|237
Dejuan Lane
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Baltimore, MD
Gilman School
|6'3''
|200
|81
|238
Andrew Sprague
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Kansas City, MO
Rockhurst High School
|6'7''
|280
|81
|239
Jimmar Boston
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Anderson, SC
Westside High School
|6'0''
|180
|81
|240
Isiah Canion
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Warner Robins, GA
Warner Robins High School
|6'3''
|195
|81
|241
C.J. Jackson
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Tucker, GA
Tucker High School
|6'4''
|225
|81
|242
Samaj Jones
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-DT
|Philadelphia, PA
St. Joseph's Prep School
|6'1''
|215
|81
|243
Jayshawn Ross
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Kansas City, MO
Liberty North High School
|6'3''
|220
|81
|244
Peter Jones
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Malvern, PA
Malvern Prep
|6'5''
|290
|81
|245
Stacy Gage
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
|5'11''
|205
|81
|246
David Washington
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Las Vegas, NV
Arbor View High School
|6'0''
|185
|81
|247
Josh Flowers
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-DT
|Mobile, AL
Baker High School
|6'3''
|210
|81
|248
Noah Dixon
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|LaGrange, GA
Troup County Comprehensive High Sch
|6'1''
|185
|81
|249
Hevin Brown-Shuler
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Atlanta, GA
Pace Academy
|6'4''
|295
|81
|250
Carter Nelson
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Ainsworth, NE
Ainsworth High School
|6'4''
|210
|81
|251
Nathan Roy
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Mukwonago, WI
Mukwonago High School
|6'6''
|275
|81
|252
DeJuan Williams
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Baltimore, MD
St. Frances Academy
|5'11''
|195
|81
|253
Wardell Mack
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Marrero, LA
John Ehret High School
|6'0''
|175
|81
|254
Marques Easley
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Kankakee, IL
Kankakee High School
|6'7''
|300
|81
|255
Jayden Bradford
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-DT
|Bradenton, FL
IMG Academy
|6'1''
|190
|81
|256
Omillio Agard
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Philadelphia, PA
St. Joseph's Prep School
|5'11''
|175
|81
|257
Dylan Williams
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Long Beach, CA
Long Beach Polytechnic High School
|6'3''
|195
|81
|258
Brayden Platt
Video | Scouts Report
|ILB
|Yelm, WA
Yelm High School
|6'2''
|230
|81
|259
Dante Reno
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-PP
|Cheshire, CT
Cheshire Academy
|6'2''
|205
|81
|260
Camdon Frier
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Lake City, FL
Columbia High School
|6'0''
|185
|81
|261
Elija Lofton
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Las Vegas, NV
Bishop Gorman High School
|6'2''
|220
|81
|262
Kingston Lopa
Video | Scouts Report
|S
|Sacramento, CA
Grant High School
|6'4''
|190
|81
|263
Mario Craver
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Pinson, AL
Clay-Chalkville High School
|5'10''
|160
|81
|264
Luke Hamilton
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Avon, OH
Avon High School
|6'5''
|290
|81
|265
Terrance Moore
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Tampa, FL
Tampa Catholic High School
|6'3''
|190
|81
|266
Chris Davis Jr.
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Picayune, MS
Picayune Memorial High School
|5'9''
|175
|81
|267
Preston Ries
Video | Scouts Report
|OLB
|Monticello, IA
Monticello Community High School
|6'2''
|210
|81
|268
Jah Jah Boyd
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Philadelphia, PA
Roman Catholic High School
|5'10''
|180
|81
|269
Derrick McFall
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Tyler, TX
John Tyler High School
|5'10''
|180
|81
|270
J.J. Harrell
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Sardis, MS
North Panola High School
|6'0''
|190
|81
|271
Jimothy Lewis
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Bradenton, FL
IMG Academy
|6'6''
|295
|81
|272
Elijah Baesa
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Mesquite, TX
North Mesquite High School
|6'0''
|175
|81
|273
Colin Hurley
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-PP
|Jacksonville, FL
Trinity Christian Academy
|6'1''
|220
|81
|274
Brauntae Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Fort Wayne, IN
North Side High School
|6'3''
|175
|81
|275
Jason Patterson
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Sneads, FL
Sneads High School
|6'0''
|205
|81
|276
A'Mon Lane
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Moody, AL
Moody High School
|5'11''
|185
|81
|277
Navarro Schunke
Video | Scouts Report
|OG
|Brandon, SD
Brandon Valley High School
|6'5''
|285
|81
|278
Terrance Hibbler
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Lexington, MS
Holmes County Central High School
|6'3''
|305
|81
|279
Amaris Williams
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Clinton, NC
Clinton High School
|6'3''
|255
|81
|280
Mario Buford
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|DeSoto, TX
DeSoto High School
|6'0''
|175
|81
|281
Luke Moga
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-DT
|Phoenix, AZ
Sunnyslope High School
|6'3''
|195
|81
|282
James Madison II
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
|6'4''
|205
|81
|283
Isaiah Rubin
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Los Alamitos, CA
Los Alamitos High School
|6'0''
|180
|81
|284
Hogan Hansen
Video | Scouts Report
|TE-H
|Bellevue, WA
Bellevue High School
|6'6''
|220
|81
|285
Champ Thompson
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Norcross, GA
Meadowcreek High School
|6'3''
|260
|81
|286
Dillon Gresham
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|San Jacinto, CA
San Jacinto High School
|6'1''
|175
|81
|287
Dealyn Evans
Video | Scouts Report
|DT
|Longview, TX
Pine Tree High
|6'5''
|270
|81
|288
Gabriel Winowich
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Beverly Hills, MI
Detroit Country Day School
|6'1''
|215
|81
|289
Milton Ferguson
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Virginia Beach, VA
Green Run High School
|5'11''
|165
|81
|290
Caedmon Crader
Video | Scouts Report
|OT
|Vancouver, WA
Evergreen High School
|6'6''
|275
|81
|291
Ronnie Royal III
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores High School
|5'9''
|175
|81
|292
Xadavien Sims
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Durant, OK
Durant High School
|6'3''
|260
|81
|293
Cole Welliver
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-PP
|Denton, TX
Liberty Christian School
|6'7''
|210
|81
|294
Boo Carter
Video | Scouts Report
|ATH
|Chattanooga, TN
Brainerd High School
|5'11''
|190
|81
|295
D.D. Holmes
Video | Scouts Report
|DE
|Washington, DC
Gonzaga College High School
|6'6''
|240
|81
|296
Terhyon Nichols
Video | Scouts Report
|CB
|Cincinnati, OH
Withrow High School
|5'11''
|180
|81
|297
Tovani Mizell
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
Western High School
|6'0''
|200
|81
|298
Davi Belfort
Video | Scouts Report
|QB-DT
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
Western High School
|5'11''
|190
|81
|299
Davion Gause
Video | Scouts Report
|RB
|Hollywood, FL
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School
|5'11''
|215
|81
|300
Jack Ressler
Video | Scouts Report
|WR
|Santa Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School
|5'10''
|195
|81