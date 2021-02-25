Recruiting Database

RK PLAYER POS HOMETOWN HT WT STARS GRADE SCHOOL
1
Dylan Raiola
Video | Scouts Report
QB-PPPhoenix, AZ
Pinnacle High School		6'3''220
91
2
Jaylen Mbakwe
Video | Scouts Report
CBPinson, AL
Clay-Chalkville High School		6'0''175
91
3
Mike Matthews
Video | Scouts Report
ATHLilburn, GA
Parkview High School		6'2''190
91
4
Ellis Robinson IV
Video | Scouts Report
CBBradenton, FL
IMG Academy		6'1''180
91
5
David Stone
Video | Scouts Report
DTBradenton, FL
IMG Academy		6'5''285
91
6
Colin Simmons
Video | Scouts Report
DEDuncanville, TX
Duncanville High School		6'3''225
90
7
Cameron Coleman
Video | Scouts Report
WRPhenix City, AL
Central High School		6'4''185
90
8
Julian Sayin
Video | Scouts Report
QB-DTCarlsbad, CA
Carlsbad High School		6'2''190
90
9
Joshisa Trader
Video | Scouts Report
WRHollywood, FL
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School		6'2''180
90
10
Williams Nwaneri
Video | Scouts Report
DELee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit North High School		6'6''260
90
11
Micah Hudson
Video | Scouts Report
WRTemple, TX
Lake Belton High School		6'1''195
90
12
Justin Williams
Video | Scouts Report
OLBConroe, TX
Oak Ridge High School		6'2''205
90
13
Jeremiah Smith
Video | Scouts Report
WRHollywood, FL
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School		6'3''195
90
14
D.J. Lagway
Video | Scouts Report
QB-DTWillis, TX
Willis High School		6'3''225
90
15
K.J. Bolden
Video | Scouts Report
ATHBuford, GA
Buford High School		6'1''190
90
16
Jamonta Waller
Video | Scouts Report
DEPicayune, MS
Picayune Memorial High School		6'2''230
90
17
Sammy Brown
Video | Scouts Report
ILBJefferson, GA
Jefferson High School		6'2''230
90
18
Michael Van Buren
Video | Scouts Report
QB-PPBaltimore, MD
St. Frances Academy		6'0''190
90
19
Dylan Stewart
Video | Scouts Report
DEWashington, DC
Friendship Collegiate Academy		6'6''245
89
20
Kobe Black
Video | Scouts Report
CBWaco, TX
Connally High School		6'2''195
89
21
Elijah Rushing
Video | Scouts Report
DETucson, AZ
Salpointe Catholic High School		6'6''235
89
22
Joseph Jonah-Ajonye
Video | Scouts Report
DTConroe, TX
Oak Ridge High School		6'5''265
88
23
Bryant Wesco
Video | Scouts Report
WRMidlothian, TX
Midlothian High School		6'2''175
88
24
Jordan Ross
Video | Scouts Report
DEVestavia Hills, AL
Vestavia Hills High School		6'5''220
88
25
Ryan Wingo
Video | Scouts Report
WRSaint Louis, MO
Saint Louis University High		6'2''200
87
26
Kamarion Franklin
Video | Scouts Report
DELake Cormorant, MS
Lake Cormorant High School		6'6''270
87
27
Bryce West
Video | Scouts Report
CBCleveland, OH
Glenville High School		6'0''185
87
28
Dominick McKinley
Video | Scouts Report
DTLafayette, LA
Acadiana High School		6'5''290
87
29
Jerrick Gibson
Video | Scouts Report
RBBradenton, FL
IMG Academy		5'11''195
87
30
Eddrick Houston
Video | Scouts Report
DEBuford, GA
Buford High School		6'3''250
86
31
Charles Lester III
Video | Scouts Report
CBSarasota, FL
Riverview High School		6'2''185
86
32
T.J. Capers
Video | Scouts Report
OLBMiami, FL
Christopher Columbus High School		6'3''230
86
33
Justin Scott
Video | Scouts Report
DTChicago, IL
Saint Ignatius College Prep		6'5''310
86
34
Quinton Martin
Video | Scouts Report
ATHBelle Vernon, PA
Belle Vernon High School		6'2''195
86
35
C.J. Carr
Video | Scouts Report
QB-PPSaline, MI
Saline High School		6'3''200
86
36
Kam Pringle
Video | Scouts Report
OTDorchester, SC
Woodland High School		6'8''335
86
37
Jadyn Davis
Video | Scouts Report
QB-DTCharlotte, NC
Providence Day School		6'1''200
86
38
Deandre Carter
Video | Scouts Report
OGSanta Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School		6'4''340
86
39
Jonathan Echols
Video | Scouts Report
ATHBradenton, FL
IMG Academy		6'5''220
86
40
Perry Thompson
Video | Scouts Report
WRFoley, AL
Foley High School		6'3''205
86
41
Demarcus Riddick
Video | Scouts Report
OLBClanton, AL
Chilton County High School		6'3''215
86
42
Jaylen Heyward
Video | Scouts Report
SRockledge, FL
Rockledge High School		6'0''180
86
43
Ny Carr
Video | Scouts Report
WRMoultrie, GA
Colquitt County High School		6'0''175
86
44
Aydin Breland
Video | Scouts Report
DTSanta Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School		6'5''320
86
45
Peyton Woodyard
Video | Scouts Report
SBellflower, CA
St. John Bosco High School		6'2''190
86
46
Mylan Graham
Video | Scouts Report
WRNew Haven, IN
New Haven High School		6'1''170
86
47
Air Noland
Video | Scouts Report
QB-PPFairburn, GA
Langston Hughes High School		6'3''195
86
48
Landen Thomas
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HMoultrie, GA
Colquitt County High School		6'4''225
86
49
Kameron Davis
Video | Scouts Report
RBAlbany, GA
Dougherty High School		5'10''205
86
50
Aaron Scott
Video | Scouts Report
CBSpringfield, OH
Springfield High School		6'1''180
86
51
Taylor Tatum
Video | Scouts Report
RBLongview, TX
Longview High School		5'11''200
86
52
Zina Umeozulu
Video | Scouts Report
DEAllen, TX
Allen High School		6'5''230
86
53
Cam Williams
Video | Scouts Report
WRGlen Ellyn, IL
Glenbard South High School		6'2''185
86
54
Jelani Watkins
Video | Scouts Report
ATHHouston, TX
Klein Forest High School		5'9''165
86
55
Ernest Willor
Video | Scouts Report
DEBradenton, FL
IMG Academy		6'4''245
85
56
Donovan Harbour
Video | Scouts Report
OGWaukesha, WI
Catholic Memorial High School		6'4''310
85
57
JacQawn McRoy
Video | Scouts Report
OTFairfield, AL
Fairfield High School		6'8''360
85
58
Brian Robinson
Video | Scouts Report
DEYoungstown, OH
Austintown Fitch High School		6'5''240
85
59
Isendre Ahfua
Video | Scouts Report
OGSeattle, WA
O'Dea High School		6'5''330
85
60
Myles Graham
Video | Scouts Report
OLBCollege Park, GA
Woodward Academy		6'2''220
85
61
Kevin Riley
Video | Scouts Report
RBNorthport, AL
Tuscaloosa County High School		5'11''200
85
62
Brandon Baker
Video | Scouts Report
OTSanta Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School		6'5''290
85
63
Aaron Chiles
Video | Scouts Report
ILBOlney, MD
Our Lady of Good Counsel High School		6'3''225
85
64
Michael Uini
Video | Scouts Report
OTCopperas Cove, TX
Copperas Cove High School		6'7''285
85
65
Xavier Filsaime
Video | Scouts Report
ATHMcKinney, TX
McKinney High School		6'0''185
85
66
Guerby Lambert
Video | Scouts Report
OTWest Roxbury, MA
Catholic Memorial High School		6'6''285
85
67
Jaden Reddell
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HPeculiar, MO
Ray-Pec High School		6'5''220
85
68
Jordan Pride
Video | Scouts Report
SBlountstown, FL
Blountstown High School		6'2''185
85
69
King Joseph Edwards
Video | Scouts Report
DEHoschton, GA
Mill Creek High School		6'5''250
85
70
Cayden Jones
Video | Scouts Report
OLBArden, NC
Christ School		6'4''215
85
71
Zaquan Patterson
Video | Scouts Report
SHollywood, FL
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School		6'1''185
85
72
Josiah Thompson
Video | Scouts Report
OTDillon, SC
Dillon High School		6'7''290
85
73
Dwight Phillips
Video | Scouts Report
ATHMableton, GA
Pebblebrook High School		5'11''175
85
74
Ryan Puglisi
Video | Scouts Report
QB-PPAvon, CT
Avon Old Farms School For Boys		6'3''205
85
75
Jonathan Daniels
Video | Scouts Report
OTPensacola, FL
Pine Forest High School		6'5''280
85
76
Adarius Hayes
Video | Scouts Report
OLBLargo, FL
Largo High School		6'4''210
85
77
Selman Bridges
Video | Scouts Report
CBTemple, TX
Lake Belton High School		6'3''175
85
78
Booker Pickett Jr.
Video | Scouts Report
OLBTampa, FL
Wharton High School		6'4''205
85
79
T.A. Cunningham
Video | Scouts Report
DELos Alamitos, CA
Los Alamitos High School		6'7''280
84
80
Aaron Butler
Video | Scouts Report
ATHCalabasas, CA
Calabasas High School		6'1''175
84
81
Benedict Umeh
Video | Scouts Report
DEAvon, CT
Avon High School		6'5''260
84
82
Nathaniel Frazier
Video | Scouts Report
ATHSanta Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School		5'11''200
84
83
Jordan Thomas
Video | Scouts Report
DTRamsey, NJ
Don Bosco High School		6'6''285
84
84
Terry Bussey
Video | Scouts Report
CBTimpson, TX
Timpson High School		5'11''185
84
85
Ryan Pellum
Video | Scouts Report
WRLong Beach, CA
Millikan High School		6'0''180
84
86
Dakoda Fields
Video | Scouts Report
CBGardena, CA
Junipero Serra High School		6'3''185
84
87
Jonathan Paylor
Video | Scouts Report
ATHBurlington, NC
Hugh M. Cummings High School		5'10''180
84
88
Hunter Moddon
Video | Scouts Report
WRHouston, TX
Clear Lake High School		6'1''180
84
89
Cooper Cousins
Video | Scouts Report
OTErie, PA
McDowell High School		6'6''290
84
90
Corian Gipson
Video | Scouts Report
SLancaster, TX
Lancaster High School		6'1''175
84
91
Kameryn Fountain
Video | Scouts Report
DEAtlanta, GA
Booker T. Washington High School		6'6''240
84
92
Brady Prieskorn
Video | Scouts Report
TE-YRochester Hills, MI
Adams High School		6'6''220
84
93
Bennett Warren
Video | Scouts Report
OTSugar Land, TX
Fort Bend Christian Academy		6'8''330
84
94
Jamari Howard
Video | Scouts Report
CBHialeah, FL
Westland Hialeah Senior High School		6'3''180
84
95
Zion Kearney
Video | Scouts Report
WRMissouri City, TX
Hightower High School		6'3''205
84
96
Grant Brix
Video | Scouts Report
OTLogan, IA
Logan-Magnolia High School		6'6''265
84
97
Jordon Johnson-Rubell
Video | Scouts Report
CBBradenton, FL
IMG Academy		5'11''180
84
98
Dre'lon Miller
Video | Scouts Report
WRSilsbee, TX
Silsbee High School		6'2''205
84
99
Artavius Jones
Video | Scouts Report
DTBlountstown, FL
Blountstown High School		6'3''280
84
100
Gatlin Bair
Video | Scouts Report
WRBurley, ID
Burley High School		6'2''175
84
101
Jake Merklinger
Video | Scouts Report
QB-PPSavannah, GA
Calvary Baptist Day School		6'3''190
84
102
Amir Jackson
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HPortal, GA
Portal High School		6'5''220
84
103
Jacob Smith
Video | Scouts Report
DECheshire, CT
Cheshire Academy		6'5''235
84
104
Marcelles Williams
Video | Scouts Report
CBBellflower, CA
St. John Bosco High School		6'0''180
84
105
Trey'Dez Green
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HJackson, LA
East Feliciana High School		6'6''235
84
106
Wendell Gregory
Video | Scouts Report
OLBMarietta, GA
Walton High School		6'4''220
84
107
Nigel Smith II
Video | Scouts Report
DEMelissa, TX
Melissa High School		6'5''255
84
108
Jordan Seaton
Video | Scouts Report
OGBradenton, FL
IMG Academy		6'5''330
84
109
Walter Matthews
Video | Scouts Report
TE-YHiram, GA
Hiram High School		6'7''245
84
110
Jason Brown
Video | Scouts Report
RBSeattle, WA
O'Dea High School		5'10''200
84
111
Daniel Calhoun
Video | Scouts Report
OTMarietta, GA
Walton High School		6'7''350
84
112
Caleb Odom
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HCarrollton, GA
Carrollton High School		6'5''215
84
113
Zay Mincey
Video | Scouts Report
SDaytona Beach, FL
Mainland High School		6'3''185
84
114
Kavion Henderson
Video | Scouts Report
DELeeds, AL
Leeds High School		6'3''255
83
115
Garrett Stover
Video | Scouts Report
SSunbury, OH
Big Walnut High School		6'1''200
83
116
Kamar Mothudi
Video | Scouts Report
ILBNorth Hollywood, CA
Campbell Hall High School		6'3''220
83
117
Jeremiah Beaman
Video | Scouts Report
DTBirmingham, AL
A. H. Parker High School		6'4''265
83
118
Jalewis Solomon
Video | Scouts Report
ATHEllaville, GA
Schley High School		6'1''185
83
119
Isaiah Garcia
Video | Scouts Report
OTMagna, UT
Cyprus High School		6'5''275
83
120
Kristopher Jones
Video | Scouts Report
OLBStafford, VA
Mountain View High School		6'3''225
83
121
Aaron Flowers
Video | Scouts Report
CBForney, TX
Forney High School		6'1''190
83
122
Ashton Funk
Video | Scouts Report
OTKaty, TX
Obra D. Tompkins High School		6'7''295
83
123
Travaris Banks
Video | Scouts Report
CBEvergreen, AL
Hillcrest High School		6'2''200
83
124
Christian Bentancur
Video | Scouts Report
TE-YWoodstock, IL
Marian Central Catholic High		6'5''240
83
125
Dilin Jones
Video | Scouts Report
RBOlney, MD
Our Lady of Good Counsel High School		6'0''185
83
126
Ricardo Jones
Video | Scouts Report
SWarner Robins, GA
Northside High School		6'3''200
83
127
William Satterwhite
Video | Scouts Report
OGAkron, OH
Archbishop Hoban High School		6'5''290
83
128
Payton Pierce
Video | Scouts Report
ILBAllen, TX
Lovejoy High School		6'2''230
83
129
Maurice Williams
Video | Scouts Report
SPearland, TX
Shadow Creek High School		6'1''195
83
130
Blake Ivy
Video | Scouts Report
OTLeague City, TX
Clear Springs High School		6'5''285
83
131
Jason Zandamela
Video | Scouts Report
OCClearwater, FL
Clearwater Academy		6'4''270
83
132
Tylen Singleton
Video | Scouts Report
SMany, LA
Many High School		6'2''200
83
133
Marquise Lightfoot
Video | Scouts Report
DEChicago, IL
Kenwood Academy High School		6'5''215
83
134
Liam Andrews
Video | Scouts Report
OGBrookline, MA
Dexter School		6'5''270
83
135
Braylon Burnside
Video | Scouts Report
ATHStarkville, MS
Starkville High School		6'0''195
83
136
Edwin Spillman
Video | Scouts Report
OLBNashville, TN
David Lipscomb High School		6'2''225
83
137
Jon Mitchell
Video | Scouts Report
CBJacksonville, FL
Mandarin High School		6'0''185
83
138
Jeffery Rush
Video | Scouts Report
DEPascagoula, MS
Pascagoula High School		6'3''255
83
139
Jack Larsen
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Catholic High School		6'4''225
83
140
Demello Jones
Video | Scouts Report
ATHSwainsboro, GA
Swainsboro High School		6'0''185
83
141
Zabien Brown
Video | Scouts Report
CBSanta Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School		6'1''175
83
142
Kamron Mikell
Video | Scouts Report
ATHStatesboro, GA
Statesboro High School		6'2''180
83
143
Tayvion Galloway
Video | Scouts Report
TE-YPickerington, OH
Pickerington High School		6'5''230
83
144
Brandon Hood
Video | Scouts Report
RBMcDonough, GA
Eagles Landing Christian Academy		5'10''190
83
145
Waltclaire Flynn Jr.
Video | Scouts Report
OCLoganville, GA
Grayson High School		6'2''300
83
146
Koy Beasley
Video | Scouts Report
SCincinnati, OH
La Salle High School		5'10''175
83
147
Danny Okoye
Video | Scouts Report
DETulsa, OK
NOAH HomeSchool		6'5''240
83
148
Ify Obidegwu
Video | Scouts Report
CBBaltimore, MD
St. Frances Academy		6'2''195
83
149
Ian Moore
Video | Scouts Report
OTNew Palestine, IN
New Palestine High School		6'6''300
83
150
Elias Rudolph
Video | Scouts Report
DEDeerfield Beach, FL
Deerfield Beach High School		6'4''220
83
151
Aeryn Hampton
Video | Scouts Report
ATHCarthage, TX
Carthage High School		5'10''180
83
152
Jaydan Hardy
Video | Scouts Report
SLewisville, TX
Lewisville High School		5'11''175
83
153
Freddie Dubose
Video | Scouts Report
WRSpring Branch, TX
Smithson Valley High School		6'2''180
83
154
Brandon Jacob
Video | Scouts Report
SOrlando, FL
Maynard Evans High School		6'2''180
83
155
Jamyri Cauley
Video | Scouts Report
ATHDallas, TX
South Oak Cliff High		6'2''215
83
156
Justin Greene
Video | Scouts Report
DELawrenceville, GA
Mountain View High School		6'6''245
83
157
Jaylen McClain
Video | Scouts Report
SWest Orange, NJ
Seton Hall Prep		6'0''190
83
158
Peyton Lewis
Video | Scouts Report
RBSalem, VA
Salem High School		6'1''195
83
159
Josiah Brown
Video | Scouts Report
ATHHicksville, NY
Holy Trinity Diocesan High School		6'0''175
82
160
Nyier Daniels
Video | Scouts Report
OTOradell, NJ
Bergen Catholic High		6'7''325
82
161
Zion Ragins
Video | Scouts Report
WRGray, GA
Jones County High School		5'9''160
82
162
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
Video | Scouts Report
OLBBellflower, CA
St. John Bosco High School		6'2''225
82
163
Walker White
Video | Scouts Report
QB-DTLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Christian Academy		6'4''220
82
164
Xavier Jordan
Video | Scouts Report
WRChatsworth, CA
Sierra Canyon High School		6'2''170
82
165
Jordan Marshall
Video | Scouts Report
RBCincinnati, OH
Moeller High School		5'11''195
82
166
Kaleb Beasley
Video | Scouts Report
CBNashville, TN
David Lipscomb High School		6'0''180
82
167
Kolaj Cobbins
Video | Scouts Report
OLBDestrehan, LA
Destrehan High School		6'3''210
82
168
Eddy Pierre-Louis
Video | Scouts Report
OGTampa, FL
Tampa Catholic High School		6'3''320
82
169
Jerod Smith
Video | Scouts Report
DTCheshire, CT
Cheshire Academy		6'3''270
82
170
Elijah Brown
Video | Scouts Report
QB-PPSanta Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School		6'2''190
82
171
Jordan Ross
Video | Scouts Report
ATHDowney, CA
Warren High School		6'0''180
82
172
Daniel Hill
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HMeridian, MS
Meridian High School		6'2''220
82
173
William Love
Video | Scouts Report
OLBCamden, NJ
Eastside High School		6'2''205
82
174
James Peoples
Video | Scouts Report
RBMission, TX
Veterans Memorial High School		5'10''195
82
175
Grant Stec
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HAlgonquin, IL
H. D. Jacobs High School		6'6''225
82
176
Cody Fox
Video | Scouts Report
OGWinthrop, IA
East Buchanan Community School		6'4''270
82
177
Joseph Phillips
Video | Scouts Report
OLBTuskegee, AL
Booker T. Washington High School		6'3''225
82
178
Corey Smith
Video | Scouts Report
RBWaukesha, WI
Catholic Memorial High School		6'0''175
82
179
Jacob Oden
Video | Scouts Report
SHarper Woods, MI
Harper Woods High School		6'2''195
82
180
Max LeBlanc
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HChattanooga, TN
Baylor School		6'4''225
82
181
Keylen Adams
Video | Scouts Report
WRVirginia Beach, VA
Green Run High School		6'2''190
82
182
Jericho Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
DTFairfield, CA
Armijo High School		6'4''295
82
183
Amari Jefferson
Video | Scouts Report
ATHChattanooga, TN
Baylor School		6'1''190
82
184
Tyseer Denmark
Video | Scouts Report
WRPhiladelphia, PA
Roman Catholic High School		5'11''185
82
185
Paki Finau
Video | Scouts Report
OTHesperia, CA
Oak Hills High School		6'5''260
82
186
Kylan Fox
Video | Scouts Report
ATHLoganville, GA
Grayson High School		6'5''215
82
187
Jerrae Hawkins
Video | Scouts Report
WRBradenton, FL
IMG Academy		5'10''170
82
188
Kelvin Hunter
Video | Scouts Report
SFlorence, SC
West Florence High School		5'11''185
82
189
Jeremy Payne
Video | Scouts Report
RBMissouri City, TX
Hightower High School		5'11''170
82
190
James Randle
Video | Scouts Report
WRHomestead, FL
Homestead Senior High School		6'0''180
82
191
Joel Rogers
Video | Scouts Report
SSaint Francisville, LA
West Feliciana High School		6'0''185
82
192
Joey Olsen
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HLake Oswego, OR
Lakeridge High School		6'5''210
82
193
Parker Livingstone
Video | Scouts Report
WRLucas, TX
Lovejoy High School		6'3''185
82
194
Dylan Stephenson
Video | Scouts Report
DEMiami, FL
Christopher Columbus High School		6'5''230
82
195
Jordan Anderson
Video | Scouts Report
WRNewport Beach, CA
Newport Harbor High School		6'1''170
82
196
Kamron Beavers
Video | Scouts Report
DTBay Springs, MS
Bay Springs High School		6'3''315
82
197
Qua Birdsong
Video | Scouts Report
OLBLaGrange, GA
Troup County Comprehensive High Sch		6'3''185
82
198
Ashton Bethel-Roman
Video | Scouts Report
WRMissouri City, TX
Ridge Point High School		6'1''170
82
199
Braydon Lee
Video | Scouts Report
CBSpringdale, MD
C. H. Flowers High School		6'1''170
82
200
Gekyle Baker
Video | Scouts Report
WRBrownsboro, TX
Brownsboro High School		6'3''180
82
201
Jalyn Crawford
Video | Scouts Report
CBLilburn, GA
Parkview High School		6'0''180
82
202
Fletcher Westphal
Video | Scouts Report
OTLeesburg, VA
Tuscarora High School		6'8''300
82
203
Isaac Brown
Video | Scouts Report
RBHomestead, FL
Homestead Senior High School		5'9''185
82
204
Anthony Maddox
Video | Scouts Report
QB-PPHattiesburg, MS
Oak Grove High School		6'2''175
82
205
De'Myrion Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
DTNew Iberia, LA
Westgate High School		6'3''280
82
206
Nick Marsh
Video | Scouts Report
WRRiver Rouge, MI
River Rouge High School		6'3''205
82
207
Preston Taumua
Video | Scouts Report
OGAiea, HI
Aiea High School		6'5''315
82
208
Brandon Davis-Swain
Video | Scouts Report
DEWest Bloomfield, MI
West Bloomfield High School		6'3''250
82
209
Chance Robinson
Video | Scouts Report
WRFort Lauderdale, FL
Saint Thomas Aquinas High School		6'2''200
82
210
Chauncey Bowens
Video | Scouts Report
RBNorth Palm Beach, FL
The Benjamin School		5'11''215
82
211
Marquis Gallegos
Video | Scouts Report
SWest Hills, CA
Chaminade College Prep		6'1''175
82
212
Ory Williams
Video | Scouts Report
OTSan Marcos, TX
San Marcos High School		6'7''320
82
213
Luke Kromenhoek
Video | Scouts Report
QB-DTSavannah, GA
Benedictine Military High School		6'4''195
82
214
Max Anderson
Video | Scouts Report
OTFrisco, TX
Rick Reedy High School		6'5''290
82
215
Demond Williams Jr.
Video | Scouts Report
QB-PPChandler, AZ
Basha High School		5'11''170
82
216
Bradley Shaw
Video | Scouts Report
ILBBirmingham, AL
Hoover High School		6'1''220
82
217
Caden Durham
Video | Scouts Report
RBDuncanville, TX
Duncanville High School		5'9''185
82
218
Braylon Staley
Video | Scouts Report
WRAiken, SC
Aiken High School		6'0''180
81
219
Mazeo Bennett
Video | Scouts Report
ATHGreenville, SC
Greenville Senior High School		6'0''170
81
220
Mason Curtis
Video | Scouts Report
OLBNashville, TN
The Ensworth School		6'3''205
81
221
Braylen Russell
Video | Scouts Report
RBBenton, AR
Benton High School		6'2''225
81
222
Joseph Stone
Video | Scouts Report
ATHFairburn, GA
Langston Hughes High School		6'0''185
81
223
Cai Bates
Video | Scouts Report
CBOrlando, FL
Edgewater High School		6'2''180
81
224
Tawaski Abrams
Video | Scouts Report
WRFort Myers, FL
Dunbar High School		5'11''180
81
225
Emmett Mosley
Video | Scouts Report
ATHRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Santa Margarita Catholic High School		6'1''180
81
226
Ivan Carreon
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HOdessa, TX
Odessa High School		6'6''205
81
227
Nate Kibble
Video | Scouts Report
OGAtascocita, TX
Atascocita High School		6'2''320
81
228
Michael Smith
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HSavannah, GA
Calvary Baptist Day School		6'4''225
81
229
Sterling Dixon
Video | Scouts Report
DEMobile, AL
Mobile Christian High School		6'3''210
81
230
Jason Mitchell
Video | Scouts Report
ATHBellflower, CA
St. John Bosco High School		6'3''185
81
231
Casey Poe
Video | Scouts Report
OGLindale, TX
Lindale High School		6'5''270
81
232
Vaboue Toure
Video | Scouts Report
SIrvington, NJ
Irvington High School		6'2''195
81
233
Tavoy Feagin
Video | Scouts Report
CBTampa, FL
Carrollwood Day School		6'0''175
81
234
Dakyus Brinkley
Video | Scouts Report
OLBKaty, TX
Seven Lakes High School		6'4''225
81
235
J'Marion Burnette
Video | Scouts Report
RBAndalusia, AL
Andalusia High School		6'1''210
81
236
Caleb Holmes
Video | Scouts Report
OGFairburn, GA
Creekside High School		6'4''290
81
237
Dejuan Lane
Video | Scouts Report
ATHBaltimore, MD
Gilman School		6'3''200
81
238
Andrew Sprague
Video | Scouts Report
OTKansas City, MO
Rockhurst High School		6'7''280
81
239
Jimmar Boston
Video | Scouts Report
WRAnderson, SC
Westside High School		6'0''180
81
240
Isiah Canion
Video | Scouts Report
ATHWarner Robins, GA
Warner Robins High School		6'3''195
81
241
C.J. Jackson
Video | Scouts Report
DETucker, GA
Tucker High School		6'4''225
81
242
Samaj Jones
Video | Scouts Report
QB-DTPhiladelphia, PA
St. Joseph's Prep School		6'1''215
81
243
Jayshawn Ross
Video | Scouts Report
OLBKansas City, MO
Liberty North High School		6'3''220
81
244
Peter Jones
Video | Scouts Report
OTMalvern, PA
Malvern Prep		6'5''290
81
245
Stacy Gage
Video | Scouts Report
RBFort Lauderdale, FL
Saint Thomas Aquinas High School		5'11''205
81
246
David Washington
Video | Scouts Report
WRLas Vegas, NV
Arbor View High School		6'0''185
81
247
Josh Flowers
Video | Scouts Report
QB-DTMobile, AL
Baker High School		6'3''210
81
248
Noah Dixon
Video | Scouts Report
SLaGrange, GA
Troup County Comprehensive High Sch		6'1''185
81
249
Hevin Brown-Shuler
Video | Scouts Report
DTAtlanta, GA
Pace Academy		6'4''295
81
250
Carter Nelson
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HAinsworth, NE
Ainsworth High School		6'4''210
81
251
Nathan Roy
Video | Scouts Report
OTMukwonago, WI
Mukwonago High School		6'6''275
81
252
DeJuan Williams
Video | Scouts Report
RBBaltimore, MD
St. Frances Academy		5'11''195
81
253
Wardell Mack
Video | Scouts Report
CBMarrero, LA
John Ehret High School		6'0''175
81
254
Marques Easley
Video | Scouts Report
OTKankakee, IL
Kankakee High School		6'7''300
81
255
Jayden Bradford
Video | Scouts Report
QB-DTBradenton, FL
IMG Academy		6'1''190
81
256
Omillio Agard
Video | Scouts Report
CBPhiladelphia, PA
St. Joseph's Prep School		5'11''175
81
257
Dylan Williams
Video | Scouts Report
OLBLong Beach, CA
Long Beach Polytechnic High School		6'3''195
81
258
Brayden Platt
Video | Scouts Report
ILBYelm, WA
Yelm High School		6'2''230
81
259
Dante Reno
Video | Scouts Report
QB-PPCheshire, CT
Cheshire Academy		6'2''205
81
260
Camdon Frier
Video | Scouts Report
WRLake City, FL
Columbia High School		6'0''185
81
261
Elija Lofton
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HLas Vegas, NV
Bishop Gorman High School		6'2''220
81
262
Kingston Lopa
Video | Scouts Report
SSacramento, CA
Grant High School		6'4''190
81
263
Mario Craver
Video | Scouts Report
ATHPinson, AL
Clay-Chalkville High School		5'10''160
81
264
Luke Hamilton
Video | Scouts Report
OTAvon, OH
Avon High School		6'5''290
81
265
Terrance Moore
Video | Scouts Report
WRTampa, FL
Tampa Catholic High School		6'3''190
81
266
Chris Davis Jr.
Video | Scouts Report
ATHPicayune, MS
Picayune Memorial High School		5'9''175
81
267
Preston Ries
Video | Scouts Report
OLBMonticello, IA
Monticello Community High School		6'2''210
81
268
Jah Jah Boyd
Video | Scouts Report
ATHPhiladelphia, PA
Roman Catholic High School		5'10''180
81
269
Derrick McFall
Video | Scouts Report
RBTyler, TX
John Tyler High School		5'10''180
81
270
J.J. Harrell
Video | Scouts Report
ATHSardis, MS
North Panola High School		6'0''190
81
271
Jimothy Lewis
Video | Scouts Report
OTBradenton, FL
IMG Academy		6'6''295
81
272
Elijah Baesa
Video | Scouts Report
WRMesquite, TX
North Mesquite High School		6'0''175
81
273
Colin Hurley
Video | Scouts Report
QB-PPJacksonville, FL
Trinity Christian Academy		6'1''220
81
274
Brauntae Johnson
Video | Scouts Report
ATHFort Wayne, IN
North Side High School		6'3''175
81
275
Jason Patterson
Video | Scouts Report
RBSneads, FL
Sneads High School		6'0''205
81
276
A'Mon Lane
Video | Scouts Report
CBMoody, AL
Moody High School		5'11''185
81
277
Navarro Schunke
Video | Scouts Report
OGBrandon, SD
Brandon Valley High School		6'5''285
81
278
Terrance Hibbler
Video | Scouts Report
DTLexington, MS
Holmes County Central High School		6'3''305
81
279
Amaris Williams
Video | Scouts Report
DEClinton, NC
Clinton High School		6'3''255
81
280
Mario Buford
Video | Scouts Report
CBDeSoto, TX
DeSoto High School		6'0''175
81
281
Luke Moga
Video | Scouts Report
QB-DTPhoenix, AZ
Sunnyslope High School		6'3''195
81
282
James Madison II
Video | Scouts Report
WRFort Lauderdale, FL
Saint Thomas Aquinas High School		6'4''205
81
283
Isaiah Rubin
Video | Scouts Report
CBLos Alamitos, CA
Los Alamitos High School		6'0''180
81
284
Hogan Hansen
Video | Scouts Report
TE-HBellevue, WA
Bellevue High School		6'6''220
81
285
Champ Thompson
Video | Scouts Report
DTNorcross, GA
Meadowcreek High School		6'3''260
81
286
Dillon Gresham
Video | Scouts Report
WRSan Jacinto, CA
San Jacinto High School		6'1''175
81
287
Dealyn Evans
Video | Scouts Report
DTLongview, TX
Pine Tree High		6'5''270
81
288
Gabriel Winowich
Video | Scouts Report
ATHBeverly Hills, MI
Detroit Country Day School		6'1''215
81
289
Milton Ferguson
Video | Scouts Report
CBVirginia Beach, VA
Green Run High School		5'11''165
81
290
Caedmon Crader
Video | Scouts Report
OTVancouver, WA
Evergreen High School		6'6''275
81
291
Ronnie Royal III
Video | Scouts Report
ATHGulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores High School		5'9''175
81
292
Xadavien Sims
Video | Scouts Report
DEDurant, OK
Durant High School		6'3''260
81
293
Cole Welliver
Video | Scouts Report
QB-PPDenton, TX
Liberty Christian School		6'7''210
81
294
Boo Carter
Video | Scouts Report
ATHChattanooga, TN
Brainerd High School		5'11''190
81
295
D.D. Holmes
Video | Scouts Report
DEWashington, DC
Gonzaga College High School		6'6''240
81
296
Terhyon Nichols
Video | Scouts Report
CBCincinnati, OH
Withrow High School		5'11''180
81
297
Tovani Mizell
Video | Scouts Report
RBFort Lauderdale, FL
Western High School		6'0''200
81
298
Davi Belfort
Video | Scouts Report
QB-DTFort Lauderdale, FL
Western High School		5'11''190
81
299
Davion Gause
Video | Scouts Report
RBHollywood, FL
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School		5'11''215
81
300
Jack Ressler
Video | Scouts Report
WRSanta Ana, CA
Mater Dei High School		5'10''195
81

