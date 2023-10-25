College basketball superlatives: The most intriguing, dynamic and impactful true freshmen

Open Extended Reactions

Some of the greatest unknowns at the start of every college basketball season are freshmen.

But this year's group is better than people think.

The McDonald's All-Americans, who approached the practices and game with effort and focus, are a great sign of things to come for this class of freshmen. While the class may initially lack many immediate NBA prospects or surefire one-and-dones, it will bring an abundance of star power to the college game when all is said and done. The group also has the potential for real surprises and sleepers that will turn heads this season.

Before the season begins in early November, let's take a look at the top freshman superlatives.

Top passer