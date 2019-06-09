Cal lands 7-foot center Thiemann from Germany

German center Lars Thiemann committed to Cal on Sunday.

"I'm happy and proud to announce that I will join Cal next season," Thiemann told ESPN. "I'm incredibly excited to be a part of Mark Fox's very first recruiting class. I couldn't pass on the opportunity to attend such an academically prestigious university while playing college basketball at a level like the Pac-12. They recruited me harder than any other school and I can't wait to arrive on campus in Berkeley. I am ready to take the next step in my career."

The athletic 7-foot, 250-pound 19-year-old averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes for Leverkusen of the German NBBL U19 league last season.

Thiemann also played professionally in the German Pro B league, helping Leverkusen win the championship and promotion to the second division (Pro A) next season.

He has been invited to try out for the German U20 national team in advance of the FIBA European Championship this summer.

Thiemann is the fourth international commit for newly hired head coach Mark Fox in Berkeley, joining fellow freshmen Joel Brown of Canada, Dimitris Klonaras of Greece and Kuany Kuany of Australia.