Source: Cal locks in 7-foot German Thiemann

German center Lars Thiemann committed to Cal on Sunday, a source told ESPN.

The athletic 7-foot, 250-pound 19-year-old averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes for Leverkusen of the German NBBL U19 league last season.

Thiemann also played professionally in the German Pro B league, helping Leverkusen win the championship and promotion to the second division (Pro A) next season.

He has been invited to try out for the German U20 national team in advance of the FIBA European Championship this summer.

Thiemann is the third international commit for newly hired head coach Mark Fox in Berkeley, joining fellow freshmen Joel Brown of Canada and Dimitris Klonaras of Greece.