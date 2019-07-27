Kentucky lands Boston, No. 7 recruit for 2020

B.J. Boston, the No. 7 recruit in the ESPN 100 for 2020, committed to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Boston was coming off a visit to the Wildcats' campus after already taking official visits to Duke and Florida and an unofficial visit to Auburn. He had trimmed his list to those four schools in June, before adding Oregon in recent weeks.

Duke was initially thought to be the favorite, but Kentucky prioritized Boston and closed strong on his visit.

A 6-foot-6 wing from Georgia, Boston recently transferred to Sierra Canyon (California) for his senior season. He's ranked as the No. 3 small forward in the ESPN 100 for 2020.

Boston was one of the top scorers on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer, averaging 22.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the AOT Running Rebels.

Boston is John Calipari's first commitment in the 2020 class. The Wildcats have emerged as the favorite for five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher and top-50 wing Cam'Ron Fletcher, and are also a player for five-star center N'Faly Dante, who could reclassify into the 2019 class and enroll in college this fall. Kentucky offered ESPN 100 forward Lance Ware on Friday and the Wildcats are in a strong position for him as well.

Kentucky could lose up to five or six players from next season's roster, as Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery both tested the NBA draft waters this spring. Nate Sestina only has one year of eligibility, incoming freshmen Tyrese Maxey and Kahlil Whitney have one-and-done potential, and sophomore Ashton Hagans is expected to take a step forward and emerge as a first-round pick.