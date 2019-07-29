Bagley's younger brother commits to Arizona St.

ESPN 100 forward Marcus Bagley, the younger brother of Sacramento Kings forward and former No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III, announced his commitment to Arizona State on Monday.

Bagley chose the Sun Devils over a final three that also included California and Arizona, but Arizona State was considered the heavy favorite down the stretch.

The Golden Bears extended a scholarship offer in February but then had a coaching change in March, while Arizona never extended an offer. Bagley took an official visit to Arizona State's campus in April.

Bagley attends Sheldon High School in Sacramento, but the family lived in Arizona for a number of years and Marvin played at Corona del Sol High School in Tempe.

The Bagley brothers then attended Hillcrest Prep in Arizona for a few months, before enrolling at Sierra Canyon High School (California). When Marvin went to Duke, Marcus transferred to Ravenscroft (North Carolina).

Bagley's grandfather is Joe Caldwell, the former NBA and ABA All-Star who had his number retired by Arizona State after setting the Sun Devils' career scoring record in the early 1960s.

A 6-foot-8 small forward, Bagley is ranked No. 52 in the ESPN 100. He slots in as the No. 13 small forward in the 2020 class. He's the first pledge for Bobby Hurley -- who once played under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke -- in 2020.