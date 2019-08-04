UK lands Fletcher, 2nd top-50 recruit in 2 weeks

For the second straight weekend, Kentucky has landed a top-50 commitment.

This time around, the Wildcats picked up a pledge from four-star small forward Cam'Ron Fletcher. Fletcher arrived in Lexington on Thursday for his official visit, and announced his commitment shortly after the trip ended.

Fletcher had trimmed his list to five schools last month, leaving Alabama Crimson, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri and North Carolina. Once John Calipari offered Fletcher in late June, however, Kentucky had emerged as the clear favorite.

A 6-foot-6 wing from Vashon High School (Missouri), Fletcher is ranked No. 45 in the ESPN 100 for 2020. He averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for Brad Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer, totaling three 20-point outings.

Fletcher joins top-10 recruit B.J. Boston, who committed last Saturday, in Kentucky's 2020 class. The Wildcats are one of three programs with multiple top-50 commitments at this point in the cycle, following Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers.

Kentucky has also emerged as the favorite for five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher and is very much in the mix for five-star center N'Faly Dante, who could reclassify into the 2019 class and enroll in college this fall. Other targets include elite guard Jalen Green, ESPN 100 forward Lance Ware and top-10 forward Isaiah Todd.