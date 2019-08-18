Guard Patterson reclassifies for '19; picks Oregon

ESPN 100 guard Addison Patterson announced Sunday he planned to reclassify into the 2019 class and enroll at Oregon for the upcoming season.

"I'm 100 percent committed to the University of Oregon," Patterson said during a commitment ceremony on North Pole Hoops.

Patterson, a 6-foot-5 guard from Canada who attended Bella Vista College Prep (Arizona), took an official visit to Oregon in early July. He also considered Illinois, USC, Arizona State among others.

Playing for Team WhyNot on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer, Patterson averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He represented Canada at the U17 World Cup last summer, averaging 17.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Patterson is ranked No. 31 in the ESPN 100 for the 2020 class, slotting in as the No 10 shooting guard.

Patterson joins one of the best recruiting classes in the country, as the fifth ESPN 100 prospect to commit to Oregon in 2019. Five-star center N'Faly Dante reclassified and pledged to the Ducks last week, while five-star forward C.J. Walker and four-star frontcourt prospects Chandler Lawson and Isaac Johnson were already in the fold. Johnson will enroll in 2021 after a two-year LDS mission. Elite junior college guard Chris Duarte and freshman Lok Wur round out the class.

This commitment also caps one of the more impressive reloading efforts in the country by Oregon. The Ducks were down to six scholarship players at one point after three players left early for the NBA draft, two players graduated and two players transferred out. Dana Altman and his staff then went out and landed graduate transfers Anthony Mathis (New Mexico) and Shakur Juiston (UNLV), both of whom could start immediately. They convinced Dante and Patterson to reclassify, also getting a late commitment from Wur. Oregon also picked up sit-out transfers Eugene Omoruyi (Rutgers) and Eric Williams Jr. (Duquesne), who will be eligible in 2020-21.

Oregon was ranked No. 17 in ESPN's most recent Way-Too-Early Preseason top 25, but that was prior to the Dante and Patterson commitments. With those two entering the program, the Ducks now have top-10-caliber talent for the upcoming season.