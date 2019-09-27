Duke landed its fourth top-50 commitment of the 2020 class on Friday, with ESPN 100 forward Henry Coleman III picking the Blue Devils.

Coleman chose Mike Kryzewski's program over Virginia Tech. He took official visits to both schools over the past month after trimming his list to Duke, Virginia Tech, NC State, Ohio State and Michigan in August.

A 6-foot-7 power forward from Trinity Episcopal School (Virginia), Coleman is ranked No. 42 overall in the ESPN 100 and the No. 8 power forward in the 2020 class. He played for Team Loaded VA on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit during the spring and summer, averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

"Coleman is a high-level, productive power forward," ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi said. "He does his best work on the glass, in the paint and by way of the transition game. His drive is effective from the elbows and his jumper is developing. He can beat you with his back to the basket against like-sized defenders. Defensively, he can switch onto anyone inside the paint and plays with a consistent intensity level. Coleman will bring the Blue Devils an aggressive player who will compete from day one."

Coleman is Duke's fourth commitment in the 2020 class, joining five-stars Jalen Johnson (No. 4), Jeremy Roach (No. 15) and D.J. Steward (No. 26). The Blue Devils join Kentucky as the only two programs with four top-50 pledges in 2020.

Duke's top remaining targets are ESPN 100 big man Mark Williams and five-star forward Ziaire Williams, although elite 2021 prospect Jonathan Kuminga is also on Duke's board and could reclassify into 2020. The Blue Devils also recently became involved with big man Hunter Dickinson.