Jay Scrubb, widely considered the top junior college prospect in the country, announced his commitment to Louisville on Saturday.

Scrubb chose the Cardinals over a long list of schools, but he had official visits scheduled to Memphis, Alabama and Cincinnati. He is currently on his official visit to Louisville, arriving on campus on Friday for "Louisville Live."

A 6-foot-6 Louisville native, Scrubb played 30 games on the wing last season for John A. Logan College (Illinois). He averaged 20.2 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent from 3-point range. Scrubb was also invited to the USA Men's U19 World Cup team training camp in June, where he impressed college coaches in attendance.

Scrubb is Louisville's first commitment in the 2020 class, but the Cardinals are hoping for a three- or four-man class. Five-star point guard Devin Askew is among their top targets, as he's expected to reclassify into the 2020 class, and five-star forward Jaemyn Brakefield is currently on campus. Frontcourt prospects JJ Traynor and Gethro Muscadin are two more targets, as is ESPN 100 forward Josh Hall.

Scrubb will have two years of eligibility once he arrives on campus next season, although he's also expected to explore his NBA draft status in the spring.