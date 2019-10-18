ESPN 100 guard Hassan Diarra committed to Texas A&M on Friday, giving new coach Buzz Williams his first top-100 recruit since taking over the program in the spring.

Diarra chose A&M over Indiana and Georgia. He took official visits to all three schools, capped by a trip to College Station last weekend.

"I just feel like I built a good relationship with coach Buzz Williams," Diarra told ESPN. "I felt like a priority for them. I could fit into their system and their style of play and the way that they play. I just felt comfortable, and I trust Coach."

Williams made it clear to Diarra that he was a top target for Texas A&M in the 2020 class, visiting him at Putnam Science Academy (Connecticut) four weeks in a row. A key factor in Diarra's decision was when Williams and all three of his assistant coaches showed up at Putnam Science at 12:30 a.m. on the first day of the recruiting period.

"That showed me I'm really a priority for them and that I'm their guy," Diarra said. "He told me they wanted to see me first. He didn't want to be like any of the other coaches and didn't need to watch me play again. It was about 12:30 when he came. He came to the dorm, sat down and we talked."

A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Diarra is ranked No. 55 in the ESPN 100. He played for the PSA Cardinals grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Diarra is a big, physical guard with a terrific motor. He plays with an attacking mentality, excels going north to south with the ball, and can really defend and rebound from the perimeter as well. He's vastly improved his skill set over the year, but what really differentiates him is his mentality. He's as tough and competitive as they come. His approach is contagious, so he's an ideal piece for Williams as he takes over a new program and tries to establish a new culture.

Diarra is Texas A&M's second commitment in the 2020 class, joining Texas native Hayden Hefner.