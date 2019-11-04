Top-35 prospect Micah Peavy committed to Texas Tech on Monday morning, giving the Red Raiders a top-50 pledge for the third consecutive recruiting class.

Peavy chose Tech after also making official visits to Florida, TCU and Texas. His visit to Lubbock was back in late August, and the Red Raiders have long been considered the favorite. Head coach Chris Beard had a strong relationship with the family, as he was on staff at Incarnate Word when Peavy's father played for the Cardinals. Beard also landed Jahmius Ramsey last year from Duncanville High (Texas), where Peavy's father coaches.

"I felt most comfortable with the coaching staff and the players," Peavy said. "I felt that coach Beard and I shared the same goals for my future. I feel like Tech will prepare me for what I want to do, which is to play in the NBA."

A 6-foot-7 small forward from Duncanville, Peavy is ranked No. 32 in the ESPN 100 for 2020. He is ESPN's No. 7-ranked small forward in the class. He starred for the Pro Skills grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, averaging 20.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Peavy had one stretch where he scored 30-plus points in three straight games, including a 31-point, 19-rebound effort against Nightrydas Elite and five-star forwards Scottie Barnes (Florida State) and Isaiah Todd (Michigan).

Texas Tech has now landed a top-50 recruit in three straight classes after not landing a single one since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007. Peavy follows Ramsey and Khavon Moore. Ramsey was the Red Raiders' highest-ranked recruit in program history when he committed last season, and Peavy is ranked just one spot behind him.

"It feels good," Peavy said. "I've worked really hard to get to this point. I hope to make a big impact as soon as I get on campus."

Peavy is Texas Tech's second pledge in the 2020 class, joining California forward Chibuzo Agbo. The top target left on the Red Raiders' board is five-star shooting guard Nimari Burnett, who is down to Tech, Alabama, Oregon and Michigan. They also have UNLV transfer Joel Ntambwe sitting out the upcoming season.