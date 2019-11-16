Five-star forward Isaiah Jackson committed to Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, giving the Wildcats their fourth five-star prospect in the 2020 class.

John Calipari's program now has the inside track to the No. 1 recruiting class in 2020, which would be the first time since 2016 that the Wildcats had the top class in the country. Prior to last year, Kentucky had a top-two recruiting class every year since Calipari took over in Lexington in 2009.

Jackson chose Kentucky over Alabama and Syracuse. He had one of the more difficult five-star recruitments to read, with very little information coming out of his circle and the schools involved in the dark as to his final destination. Jackson took official visits to all three schools during the fall.

A 6-foot-9 power forward from Waterford Mott High School (Michigan), Jackson is ranked No. 22 in the ESPN 100. He's the No. 4 player at his position. Jackson averaged 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for The Family Detroit grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer. He's considered one of the best shot-blockers in the 2020 class and is continuing to improve on the offensive end.

Kentucky now has six players in the fold for 2020, following Jackson's commitment and point guard Devin Askew's decision to officially reclassify from the 2021 class into 2020. Askew signed his letter of intent earlier this week, making his long-rumored move official. Along with Jackson and Askew, the Wildcats have five-star wings B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke, as well as top-50 prospects Lance Ware and Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Calipari knew he needed a big 2020 class, and he went out and did most of his work early in the cycle. Boston committed immediately after the end of the July live period, while Fletcher followed shortly after. Ware announced for the Wildcats in mid-September, and Clarke decided to reclassify and commit two days later. Askew and Jackson could round things out for Kentucky's class, although the Wildcats could also decide to stay in the mix for top-10 prospect Greg Brown.