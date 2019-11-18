Five-star scorer Cameron Thomas committed to LSU on Monday, giving Will Wade and the Tigers their fourth five-star prospect in the past three classes.

"Coach Wade was very consistent in the recruiting process," Thomas said. "Always staying in contact with both me and my mother. We are very close. Her being comfortable was important to me. When we visited back in September, we watched the team practice -- got to know the guys on the team more. Since then they have been in constant contact with me or my mother every day. His consistency in the recruiting process was a big difference."

Thomas chose the Tigers over UCLA, taking official visits to both schools earlier this fall.

"Coach Wade showed Cam that they not only wanted him, but they needed him," Thomas' mother, Leslie, said. "Coach Wade spoke with both of us throughout the whole process. Cam and I are very close. That was important to us."

A 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Virginia who plays at Oak Hill Academy (Virginia), Thomas is one of the best scorers in the 2020 class. He led the Nike EYBL circuit in scoring, averaging 29.5 points during the regular season. In 20 games in the spring and summer for the Boo Williams grassroots program, Thomas averaged 28.9 points, ranking No. 1 in field goals made and free throws made and finishing in the top 10 in 3-pointers made. Thomas had nine games with 30-plus points, including two 40-point outings.

Thomas is ranked No. 18 in the ESPN 100 for 2020, slotting in as the No. 4 shooting guard.

"Coach Wade lets his guards play," Thomas said. "Their plan is for me to come in and score points and make plays. That's what I do."

LSU now has three members in its 2020 class, with Thomas joining in-state point guard Jalen Cook and Oak Hill Academy center Bradley Ezewiro. The Tigers also recently hosted ESPN 100 point guard Jalen Terry for an official visit and had Las Vegas forward Mwani Wilkinson on campus back in October.

Wade now has four five-star prospects since the 2018 class, with Thomas following forward Trendon Watford in 2019 and forwards Nazreon Reid and Emmitt Williams in 2018. Wade has also now landed eight ESPN 100 prospects since taking over at LSU in the spring of 2017.