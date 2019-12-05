ESPN 100 forward Terrance Williams announced Thursday that he was decommitting from Georgetown and reopening his recruitment.

Williams didn't sign a letter of intent with the Hoyas during the early signing period, but he told ESPN last month that such a letter had always been his plan.

"After consultation with my family and coach, I have made the decision to reopen my college recruitment," Williams wrote on Twitter. "I thank Coach Ewing, the Georgetown University coaching staff, and the great Hoya fans for their interest and support. I wish the team all the best for the remainder of the season and beyond."

Williams' announcement comes three days after Georgetown players James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc entered their names into the transfer portal.

It was also revealed Monday that LeBlanc, Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner have been accused by two Georgetown students of burglary, assault and harassment. LeBlanc and Alexander were given restraining orders, and all three face another restraining order at a hearing later this month.

Alexander and Gardner played in the Hoyas' win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-6 forward from Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.), Williams is ranked No. 78 in the 2020 class. He committed to Georgetown in July, choosing the Hoyas over Notre Dame and Michigan.

Williams averaged 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit this past spring and summer.