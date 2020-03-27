Top international prospect Josh Primo has committed to Alabama and coach Nate Oats, he told ESPN on Friday.

"I am grateful to all of the schools that have recruited me during this process, however it is time to make a decision," said Primo, a 6-foot-5 Canadian guard with a 6-9 wingspan. "I'm excited to say that this fall, I will be attending the University of Alabama!! Roll Tide!!"

Primo, 17, emerged as one of top international prospects in his age group at the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global Camp held in Chicago during All-Star Weekend in February.

Enrolling at Alabama this summer as a 2020 recruit after reclassifying, Primo will be NBA draft-eligible in 2021, when he will be a year removed from graduating high school at Royal Crown Academic School in Ontario. He is currently projected as a mid first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft by ESPN.

Only 16 at the time, Primo was the youngest player invited to the Canadian national team at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Greece last summer.

Alabama was able to develop another 17-year old guard, Kira Lewis (No. 25 ESPN 100), into a potential first-round draft prospect after he reclassified and enrolled a year early in 2018.

"I think what stood out to me most about Alabama was that Coach Oats made it clear with my family and myself, that he had a vision for my college career that mirrored my own," Primo said. "He constantly broke down film with me and showed me exactly where I would make a big impact on the team. Other than that, developing a relationship with Jahvon Quinerly and watching their fast-paced play night in and night out made a big impact.

"With the events of the past couple weeks cutting short my high school basketball career, I feel that it is now time that I focus on the next chapter of my life."