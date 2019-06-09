Miami lands tackle Rivers, No. 32 overall recruit

Miami added a big recruit, both figuratively and literally, to its 2020 class on Sunday when ESPN 300 offensive tackle Jalen Rivers announced his commitment.

Rivers, the No. 32-ranked recruit overall, had a top five of Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Florida State prior to his commitment.

Rivers is a 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman from Oakleaf High School in Orange Park, Florida, and is the first ESPN 300 offensive lineman to commit to Miami in this class.

The Hurricanes beat out the other in-state schools for Rivers, who is the No. 2 recruit in the state. Adding him to this class gives Miami two of the top five in-state recruits (running back Don Chaney Jr. is the other).

Both Chaney and Rivers are ranked among the top 40 overall, so landing those two recruits, and keeping them away from Florida and Florida State, was a big win for Manny Diaz and his staff.

Of the seven ESPN 300 commitments now in Miami's 2020 class, four -- Rivers, Chaney (No. 40), quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (No. 102) and wide receiver Bryan Robinson (No. 130) -- are in the top 150.