Aggies land WR Banks, No. 11 recruit for 2021

Texas A&M added their second commitment to the 2021 class by landing ESPN Junior 300 prospect Shadrach Banks on Thursday.

Banks, who made the announcement on Twitter, is the No. 11 overall recruit in the ESPN Junior 300. The 6-foot, 194-pound receiver chose Texas A&M over his final list of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas.

Banks, out of North Shore High School in Houston, is the No. 4-ranked prospect in the state in his class and joins ESPN Junior 300 quarterback Eli Stowers as the two 2021 commitments for the Aggies.

Jimbo Fisher and his staff have been stocking up on receivers in an effort to add playmakers on offense. In addition to Banks, the Aggies have added Demond Demas, the No. 2-ranked receiver in the 2020 class, and ESPN 300 receivers Troy Omeire and Muhsin Muhammad III, the son of former NFL receiver Muhsin Muhammad.

It's always important to get off to a fast start, and it's always going to be important for Texas A&M to land in-state prospects. Landing Banks was important for all those reasons, but he is also high school teammates with 2020 running back Zachary Evans, who is the No. 1 ranked prospect overall in his class.

Evans left Texas A&M out of his top list, but he has since taken a visit and the Texas A&M coaches have not given up on him. Landing Banks won't guarantee to help the coaches' recruiting efforts, but it can't hurt to have some familiar faces in the program and in Evans' ear at school.

Texas A&M currently has six ESPN 300 commitments for 2020.