South Carolina landed the top uncommitted prospect when five-star defensive end Jordan Burch committed to the Gamecocks on Wednesday.

Burch is the No. 5 overall recruit in the ESPN 300 out of Hammond School in Columbia, South Carolina. He chose South Carolina over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU.

Oregon also scored a commitment from a five-star recruit when ESPN 300 linebacker Justin Flowe chose the Ducks over USC and Miami.

With Burch on board, the Gamecocks have eight ESPN 300 commitments, including ESPN 300 running back Marshawn Lloyd, the No. 53-ranked recruit.

Burch is high school teammates with South Carolina coach Will Muschamp's son, Jackson, and will now play for the elder Muschamp in Burch's hometown.

Flowe, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound prospect from Upland High School in Upland, California, is the first five-star commit in this class for the Ducks and the seventh ESPN 300 commit to join the class.

Flowe is yet another top-ranked recruit from California who is headed out of state. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the top-ranked recruit in California in 2019, also signed with Oregon. The top 13 recruits from California who have announced their commitments have chosen out-of-state schools.

Oregon has had quite a bit of success in California in recent years, landing six ESPN 300 recruits from the state in 2018, six in 2019 and currently three this year with Flowe, quarterback Jay Butterfield and athlete Jaden Navarrette.