The Georgia Bulldogs have landed five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo, the No. 11 overall prospect in the ESPN 300.
Ringo is the second-highest ranked cornerback to commit to the Bulldogs in the ESPN 300 era, according to ESPN Stats & Information, trailing Tyson Campbell, who was ranked No. 9 overall in 2018.
Entering Saturday, Georgia had ESPN's third-ranked recruiting class, right behind Clemson and Alabama.
Ringo announced his commitment at the Army All-American Bowl on Saturday, but wasn't the only player to do so:
Wide receiver Xzavier Henderson, (No. 74) committed to Florida
Wide receiver Gary Bryant (No. 98) committed to USC
Athlete Jalen Berger (No. 158) committed to Wisconsin
Defensive back Darion Green-Warren (No. 212) committed to Michigan
Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (No. 291) committed to Texas A&M