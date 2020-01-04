Jake Fromm completes 20-of-30 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns, leading Georgia to a 26-14 win over Baylor. (1:50)

The Georgia Bulldogs have landed five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo, the No. 11 overall prospect in the ESPN 300.

Ringo is the second-highest ranked cornerback to commit to the Bulldogs in the ESPN 300 era, according to ESPN Stats & Information, trailing Tyson Campbell, who was ranked No. 9 overall in 2018.

Entering Saturday, Georgia had ESPN's third-ranked recruiting class, right behind Clemson and Alabama.

Ringo announced his commitment at the Army All-American Bowl on Saturday, but wasn't the only player to do so: