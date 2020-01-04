        <
        >

          Kelee Ringo, No. 11 prospect in ESPN 300, commits to Georgia

          play
          Fromm shows out in Sugar Bowl win (1:50)

          Jake Fromm completes 20-of-30 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns, leading Georgia to a 26-14 win over Baylor. (1:50)

          4:24 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Georgia Bulldogs have landed five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo, the No. 11 overall prospect in the ESPN 300.

          Ringo is the second-highest ranked cornerback to commit to the Bulldogs in the ESPN 300 era, according to ESPN Stats & Information, trailing Tyson Campbell, who was ranked No. 9 overall in 2018.

          Entering Saturday, Georgia had ESPN's third-ranked recruiting class, right behind Clemson and Alabama.

          Ringo announced his commitment at the Army All-American Bowl on Saturday, but wasn't the only player to do so:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices