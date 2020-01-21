Lane Kiffin picked up his first big commitment as Ole Miss' head coach on Monday night when ESPN 300 prospect Demon Clowney committed to the Rebels.

Clowney is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end out of Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. He is the cousin of former South Carolina star Jadeveon Clowney.

Ole Miss is hoping the namesake produces some of the same results as Jadeveon as Kiffin and his staff are already making a splash on the recruiting trail. Kiffin hired Michigan safeties coach Chris Partridge and former Maryland coach DJ Durkin as co-defensive coordinators, both of whom have ties recruiting the Maryland area.

Biff Poggi is the head coach at St. Frances Academy, the school Clowney attends, and Poggi had served as a special advisor at the University of Michigan when his son, Henry, played for the Wolverines. Poggi's time at Michigan overlapped with Partridge's tenure and is now helping Ole Miss by landing Clowney.

The No. 148 ranked prospect overall, Clowney had been committed to LSU, but the school and the prospect mutually parted ways in December just before the early signing period. He is expected to enroll early and will be in school this week.

By joining the Rebels class, Clowney is now the highest ranked commitment, just ahead of ESPN 300 linebacker Austin Keys, who is the No. 287 ranked recruit overall. Ole Miss currently sits at No. 41 in the class rankings with 20 total commits, but could see a rise in the rankings over the next few weeks as Kiffin and his staff try to finish the class on a strong note.