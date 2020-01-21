Georgia filled a need at quarterback on Tuesday when ESPN Junior 300 signal-caller Brock Vandagriff committed to the Dawgs.

Vandagriff is the No. 24-ranked recruit in the 2021 class and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Georgia. He's a 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia.

Vandagriff originally committed to Oklahoma in June, but he decommitted from the Sooners in January.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his staff are going to have a new starting quarterback in the 2020 season as Jake Fromm is headed to the NFL. The coaches flipped quarterback D'Wan Mathis from Ohio State and picked up junior college quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 2019 class and ESPN 300 quarterback Carson Beck in 2020.

The Bulldogs also added Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman, who has one year of eligibility remaining.

Newman will be off the roster once Vandagriff arrives, and Vandagriff will have an opportunity to compete for the starting job. In adding Vandagriff to the 2021 class, Georgia now has three ESPN Junior 300 commitments.