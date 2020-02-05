ESPN 300 offensive linemen Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran have signed with the Georgia Bulldogs, they announced Wednesday.

Jones, a five-star recruit who is ranked No. 9 overall in the Class of 2020, had been committed to Georgia since 2018, but he didn't sign with the Dawgs in the early signing period. Van Pran, the No. 68-ranked prospect overall, committed to Georgia in August, but also did not sign in December.

Jones had interest from Auburn, Arkansas and Illinois, while Van Pran saw interest from Alabama and Florida. Both entertained other schools while remaining committed in January, waiting until the first day of the February signing period to announce their final decisions.

When offensive line coach Sam Pittman left Georgia to take the head-coaching position at Arkansas, Georgia coach Kirby Smart quickly hired Matt Luke as the new offensive line coach.

Georgia also was able to flip three-star defensive back Daran Branch, landed three-star defensive lineman Cameron Kinnie and added walk-on quarterback Jackson Muschamp, the son of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, to add to its already outstanding class.

With Jones staying committed, the staff has signed three five-star prospects and 16 ESPN 300 recruits.