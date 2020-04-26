Tennessee added a big piece to its 2021 football recruiting class Sunday when defensive end Dylan Brooks announced his commitment to the Volunteers.

Brooks is the No. 18-ranked recruit overall out of Handley High School in Roanoke, Alabama. He is the No. 1 prospect in the state, and he chose the Vols over Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU and others.

It's a massive commitment for Jeremy Pruitt and his staff to be able to reel in the No. 4 defensive end, and it's a bonus that Brooks is a top-25 prospect and one of the elite recruits from Alabama. Tennessee now has five recruits committed in the 2021 class from Alabama, including ESPN Junior 300 receiver Jordan Mosley.

Brooks is the highest-ranked commit in the class for Tennessee, and if he signs, he will be another top-level recruit Pruitt has been able to land.

In the 2019 class, the Tennessee coaches were able to get five-star offensive linemen Darnell Wright and Wanya Morris, as well as athlete Quavaris Crouch and linebacker Henry To'oto'o, both top-50 recruits.

There weren't any top-100 recruits in the 2020 class, but there were eight ESPN 300 prospects in what amounted to the No. 18-ranked class overall.

With Brooks committed for 2021, Tennessee now has three ESPN Junior 300 commitments in the class with Mosley and receiver Walker Merrill. There are 11 total commitments in the class, though, and Brooks is an important part of what the staff is trying to build in this cycle.