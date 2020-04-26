One day after LSU saw 14 of its players taken in the NFL draft, the Tigers added a big prospect in ESPN Junior 300 Landon Jackson, the No. 8-ranked defensive end.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound lineman from Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, Texas, committed to LSU over offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma and others. He's the No. 73 overall recruit in the class and a pass-rush specialist being added to the LSU class.

This is a big splash for coach Ed Orgeron and his staff, taking Jackson out of Texas, where he was the 12th-best recruit in the state, and fending off big-name programs to get him.

The Tigers haven't had a quick start to the 2021 cycle but are starting to pick up momentum. The staff landed Jackson on Sunday after landing ESPN Junior 300 athlete JoJo Earle three days earlier. Earle is an elusive wide receiver prospect, also from Texas, and is ranked the 10th-best prospect in the Lone Star State.

With Jackson on board, LSU has four ESPN Junior 300 commitments, with Earle, linebacker Raesjon Davis and wide receiver Deion Smith. The class has seven total commitments, with only one coming from the state of Louisiana.