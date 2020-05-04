LSU added ESPN 300 quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to its 2021 recruiting class Monday when the 6-foot-2, 185-pound signal-caller announced his decision to pick the Tigers over offers from the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor and others.

Nussmeier is the No. 62-ranked prospect overall out of Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas. He's the No. 13-ranked pocket passer in his class and he's also the son of Doug Nussmeier, the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

It was only a few weeks ago Nussmeier tweeted he would postpone his commitment and wait to take more visits, but that decision was reversed Monday when he chose LSU.

Nussmeier threw for 3,788 yards and 38 touchdowns his junior season and completed nearly 67% of his passes.

His pedigree combined with his talent gives LSU another good option at quarterback for the future. The Tigers were able to sign ESPN 300 quarterback Max Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, as well as four-star T.J. Finley in the 2020 class and are now adding Nussmeier to that quarterback room as well.

Nussmeier's commitment helps the future quarterback competition and it also adds to the current LSU class, which now has six ESPN 300 commitments. The Tigers have added four of those ESPN 300 commits since April 23 and are now picking up more and more momentum as we head toward the summer.