Tennessee has had a ton of momentum on the recruiting trail over the past two weeks and received a commitment Saturday from its sixth ESPN 300 commitment since April 26.

KaTron Evans, the No. 15-ranked defensive tackle recruit and 231st overall prospect, announced his commitment to the Vols to continue the recruiting success Tennessee has seen as of late.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore had narrowed his list down to Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, TCU, Tennessee and USC before picking the Vols.

The recent string of commitments started on April 26 when ESPN 300 defensive end Dylan Brooks chose the Vols, continued the following day with safety Kamar Wilcoxson, and hit again on April 30 when five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis, the No. 11 ranked recruit overall, chose Tennessee.

Tennessee has also picked up recent commitments from wide receiver Julian Nixon and running back Cody Brown.

The Vols already had the No. 5-ranked class overall before Evans' commitment and were second in the SEC behind only Florida, which has the No. 3-ranked class.

With 19 total commitments now, Tennessee has the most committed prospects of any SEC program -- six more than Florida, eight more than Mississippi State and nine more than LSU.