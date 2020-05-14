NC State landed one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 class as Aaron McLaughlin, who is ranked No. 53 overall in the ESPN 300, announced his commitment to the Wolfpack.

McLaughlin is the No. 10-ranked pocket-passing quarterback in the class. The 6-foot-5, 223-pound signal-caller out of Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, had been committed to Auburn earlier in his recruitment.

The No. 5 prospect in the state of Georgia, McLaughlin had racked up some big scholarship offers during his recruiting process, including offers from Arizona, Baylor, Florida State, Miami and Louisville.

I have found a home, all glory to God. Committed to NC State. #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/HRA1sxwR11 — Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) May 14, 2020

McLaughlin is the first ESPN 300 prospect to commit to NC State in the 2021 class and is the first four-star in the class.

The Wolfpack staff was able to land ESPN 300 wide receiver Porter Rooks in the 2020 cycle and had two ESPN 300 defensive linemen signed in 2019 with Savion Jackson and C.J. Clark. There were four ESPN 300 signees in 2018: linebacker Payton Wilson, defensive lineman Alim McNeill, cornerback Taiyon Palmer and running back Ricky Person.

If McLaughlin signs with the Wolfpack, he'll be the second-highest-ranked commit for the program in the last four classes, behind Jackson, who was No. 50 overall.