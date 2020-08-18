Ohio State, which has the No. 1 recruiting class in 2021, is well on its way to repeating that success in 2022 after adding a commitment from ESPN Junior 300 athlete Dasan McCullough on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound McCullough, out of Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, Kansas, is ranked No. 67 overall in the 2022 ESPN Junior 300. He originally had a top list that consisted of Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas, among others.

"It's like a hometown pick for me," McCullough said. "I'm from Cincinnati, my mom and dad are from Ohio, and my family will get to see me play. It's a great program and I have great relationships with the coaching staff."

His commitment gives Ohio State five ESPN Junior 300 commitments in the 2022 cycle, including offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola (No. 50), linebackers Gabe Powers (No. 65) and C.J. Hicks (No. 163) and cornerback Jyaire Brown (No. 128).

That puts Ohio State behind LSU (7) for the most ESPN Junior 300 commits in the 2022 class.

The Buckeyes have 16 ESPN 300 commits and the No. 1 ranked class in 2021, tied with Alabama for the most in that cycle. In that class, Ohio State has the No. 1 overall ranked recruit in defensive end Jack Sawyer -- the second time in the past two classes that the Buckeyes have landed the top overall recruit.