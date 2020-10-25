Oklahoma got a commitment from ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver Talyn Shettron, marking the third time in the past four recruiting classes the Sooners have landed the No. 1-ranked receiver in the class.

Shettron is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect from Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, and is joining Mario Williams in the 2021 class and Jadon Haselwood in the 2019 class as the top receivers to choose the Sooners.

Oklahoma has had a ton of success recruiting offensive recruits in the past, and the 2022 class is no different. Along with Shettron, Oklahoma also has commitments from ESPN Jr. 300 wide receiver Luther Burden, the No. 47-ranked prospect overall, and Texas wide receiver Jordan Hudson, the No. 34-ranked recruit overall and the No. 5 receiver in the class.

Williams is committed in the 2021 class along with ESPN 300 receivers Jalil Farooq and Cody Jackson, which is all good news for 2021 quarterback commit Caleb Williams, who is the No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class.

With Shettron committed in 2022, Oklahoma now has four ESPN Jr. 300 commits with Hudson, Burden and linebacker Kobe McKinzie.