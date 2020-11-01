Georgia added a big win to its 2022 recruiting class on Sunday when ESPN Junior 300 athlete Deyon Bouie, ranked No. 15 overall, committed to the Bulldogs.

Bouie, who was recruited as a defensive back, is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound recruit out of Bainbridge High School in Bainbridge, Georgia, and is the second-best recruit in the state for the 2022 cycle. He chose Georgia over offers from plenty of other big schools, including Alabama, LSU, Auburn and Florida.

The commitment gives Georgia three ESPN Jr. 300 commitments in the 2022 class, with cornerback Miles Groves-Killebrew and athlete C.J. Washington both also from Georgia. The No. 1-ranked recruit in the state, defensive end Tyre West, is still uncommitted, with Georgia targeting him, too.

Bouie's commitment comes only a few days after Georgia added ESPN 300 defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins in the 2021 class. While the Dawgs are off to a good start in the 2022 cycle, the staff has 11 ESPN 300 commitments in 2021 and the No. 12 class overall.