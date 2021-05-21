ESPN 300 running back Jaydon Blue, one of the top-ranked running backs in the 2022 class, said he will sit out his senior season of high school in 2021 to prepare for college.

Blue is the No. 82 ranked recruit overall in the ESPN 300 out of Klein Cain High School in Houston. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder has been committed to Texas since February, and he made the decision with his family to forego his last high school season as he prepares to be a part of the Longhorns team in the future.

The decision, Blue said in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, was made with his family and took into consideration the wear and tear of the running back position.

"This has been a very difficult decision for my family & I," Blue said in his post on Twitter. "Football is a brutal sport, and the wear and tear associated with the RB position is undeniable. I plan to take this time to focus on my academics while enhancing my off the field training/ rehab regimen.

"This is a strategic & conscious effort to ensure that I am prepared to perform at an elite level at the collegiate rankings during the 2022 season. ... This is an incremental step in hopes of one day fulfilling my NFL dreams."

23 signing out✌🏾 Thanks to everyone for the support #HookEm🧡🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/RrpbWCfZGW — 23🏈 (@JaydonBlue) May 20, 2021

Blue ran for 2,155 yards and 30 touchdowns last season at Klein Cain, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. With scholarship offers in hand and a commitment already made, Blue felt as though he could take this time to train and rehab his body before college.

His decision does not impact his commitment to Texas, and the Longhorns' staff was aware he was going to make the announcement.

Blue is the first big-name prospect in the 2022 class to announce he will sit out his season after multiple prospects in the 2021 class -- mostly because of COVID-19 restrictions pushing their seasons to the spring -- opted not to play.

Ohio State running back signee TreVeyon Henderson was one of those prospects who decided not to transfer to another high school when his season was pushed back from the fall. Instead, Henderson chose to train and prepare for college instead of playing a spring season.

Blue's decision is more voluntary, but his choice could impact others going forward now that a high-profile recruit has tested the waters.