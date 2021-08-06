Oklahoma added an ESPN Junior 300 commitment to its 2023 class on Friday when tight end Luke Hasz chose the Sooners.

Hasz had a top list that included Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU. He's the No. 54 ranked recruit in the 2023 class and the No. 1 tight end.

As a 6-foot-3, 215-pound recruit from Bixby High School in Bixby, Oklahoma, Hasz had scholarship offers from most of the major programs in the country. He has also played defensive end for his high school team and also excelled in basketball, as well.

Hasz is the third ESPN Jr. 300 commitment for the Sooners in the 2023 class and he joins quarterback Malachi Nelson, who is the No. 17 prospect overall and the No. 3 quarterback in the class.

Nelson is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound recruit out of Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California, and was the only quarterback Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley offered in the class. Nelson and Hasz are also joined by athlete Treyaun Webb, who is ranked No. 68.