Florida got a commitment from ESPN 300 defensive lineman Chris McClellan on Tuesday, despite the fact that the program just fired head coach Dan Mullen.

McClellan is the No. 117 prospect overall in the class of 2022, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle from Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma. He's the No. 3 recruit in the state of Oklahoma and chose the Gators. Ohio State, Oklahoma and a few other schools were also at the top of his list.

"It was just the culture of the university and how it is," McClellan said. "I made sure I was picking the school for the school and the players that I'll be surrounded by."

The Gators have dealt with a few decommitments since Mullen was let go, with Isaiah Bond and Jamarrien Burt both decommitting. McClellan isn't concerned that Florida doesn't yet have a new coach, though, and said he's confident he made the right decision.

"I still feel like it's the University of Florida, so they're not going to go get some random for a head coach," McClellan said. "They're going to get someone who's just as good, if not better, so I'm not really worried about that."

Florida now has six ESPN 300 commitments in the class, with McClellan joining wide receivers Chandler Smith and Jayden Gibson, quarterback Nick Evers, running back Terrance Gibbs and offensive lineman Tony Livingston.