Only 23 days before Michigan takes on Georgia in the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines beat the Dawgs on the recruiting trail when ESPN Junior 300 linebacker Raylen Wilson committed on Wednesday.

Wilson, the No. 57-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, chose the Wolverines over the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida, is the No. 7 outside linebacker.

Michigan, after going 2-4 last season, has turned around the outlook and perception of the program in a short amount of time.

Wilson had offers from some of the top programs in the country, but Michigan was able to go into the South and get the talented defender.

He's the fourth commit for Michigan in the 2023 cycle, joining ESPN Jr. 300 defensive tackle Joel Starlings, wide receiver Semaj Morgan and kicker Adam Samaha.

Wilson, Morgan and Starlings, along with ESPN 300 safety Zeke Berry, who committed in the 2022 class, have all committed since Michigan's victory over Ohio State in the final game of the regular season.