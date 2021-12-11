Texas got a commitment from ESPN 300 offensive tackle Kelvin Banks on Saturday.

Banks, who is ranked No. 33 overall by ESPN and No. 7 in Texas in the Class of 2022, had previously committed to Oregon, but he changed his mind Dec. 6 after coach Mario Cristobal left for the same position at Miami.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound tackle from Summer Creek High School in Houston had taken visits to Texas and Texas A&M before his decommitment, and he had already established relationships with the Longhorns' coaching staff.

Banks becomes the highest-ranked commitment in the Longhorns' class with four days remaining until signing day. Steve Sarkisian and his staff have 14 ESPN 300 commitments, with six ranked in the top 150.

Banks is the third ESPN 300 commitment for Texas since Nov. 25, joining cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau and linebacker Kobie McKinzie, a former Oklahoma commit.