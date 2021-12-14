Ohio State got a commitment from ESPN 300 defensive lineman Caden Curry on Tuesday, one day before college football's early signing period.

Curry is the No. 92 prospect overall and a 6-foot-5, 250-pound recruit from Greenwood, Indiana. He chose the Buckeyes over a final group of Alabama, Clemson, Indiana and Oregon.

Despite being from Indiana, Curry immersed himself in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry immediately after he announced his commitment live on CBS. After he announced for the Buckeyes, he was asked about Ohio State losing to Michigan this season and replied, "It won't happen again."

Caden Curry's message for Michigan: "It won't happen again." pic.twitter.com/mlkcSMjZjP — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 14, 2021

Curry gives Ohio State 13 ESPN 300 commitments, as 2023 five-star safety Sonny Styles reclassified into the 2022 class and will sign on Wednesday. Curry is part of a big defensive haul in this class for the Buckeyes with ESPN 300 linebackers C.J. Hicks and Gabe Powers, defensive lineman Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and defensive backs Terrance Brooks and Jyaire Brown.

With only one day until the early signing period starts, Ohio State has the No. 5-ranked class overall.