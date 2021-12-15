On the first day of the early signing period, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker announced Tate Myre, one of the four victims of the Oxford High School shooting, as an honorary member of the Spartans' recruiting class.

Myre was a Class of 2023 football player at Oxford High School and one of four students who were shot and killed on Nov. 30, along with Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling.

In a video posted to Twitter, Tucker says that Myre had a passion to one day play for Michigan State. The coach recognized Myre's heroism in the tragic event.

We would like to welcome Tate Myre as an honorary Spartan Dawg to our #Proce22Driven class 💚 #SD4L #OxfordStrong pic.twitter.com/QD64s0HKnP — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021

"Tate Myre had an unmatched work ethic, athleticism and love for his teammates," Tucker said in the video. "He had a passion to one day play for Michigan State. This passion was paired with an unstoppable drive and follow through to get there. Tate's consistency on and off the football field elevated everyone who knew him.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin and Tate Myre. And we will continue to support the Oxford community any way that we can."

Myre, a sophomore, had taken a recruiting visit to Toledo. The University of Michigan wore patches with Myre's No. 42 and four hearts on their jerseys at the Big Ten championship game.

The University of Michigan women's basketball team honored St. Juliana, who was a basketball player at Oxford High School, in a recent game by wearing patches with the initials HSJ and her No. 52 on their jerseys.