Defensive tackle Khurtiss Perry, the No. 56 prospect in the ESPN 300, chose Alabama over Auburn on national signing day Wednesday.

With Clemson, Texas and UCF also listed as finalists, this came down to a battle between Auburn and Alabama -- one that Perry said was close during his recruitment.

Perry, the eighth-ranked defensive tackle in the class, is a 6-foot-3, 265-pound lineman from Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Alabama.

The in-state battle between the universities went the other way earlier in the day when Auburn flipped ESPN 300 linebacker Robert Woodyard, the No. 130 recruit, from Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are trying to fend off Georgia and Texas A&M for the No. 1 overall class on national signing day.

With Perry in the class, Alabama now has 16 ESPN 300 commitments, 10 of whom are ranked in the top 100.