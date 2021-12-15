Michigan added a commitment from ESPN 300 defensive end Derrick Moore on Wednesday.

Moore is the No. 23 ranked prospect overall and chose the Wolverines over Ole Miss. Moore is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, who was committed to Oklahoma until he decommitted on Nov. 29 after Lincoln Riley left for USC.

The Wolverines lost a commitment from three-star defensive end Ethan Burke earlier in the day when he flipped to Texas, making the addition of Moore, the No. 3 player at the position in the 2022 class, even more significant.

Michigan will lose a lot of production along its defensive line after this season with Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson moving on to the NFL.

The Wolverines on Wednesday also added ESPN 300 safety Keon Sabb, the No. 141 prospect overall. Sabb had been committed to Clemson, but decommitted when defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to take the head-coaching position at Oklahoma.

Michigan was also able to flip ESPN 300 quarterback Alex Orji from Virginia Tech and add a commitment from ESPN 300 wide receiver Darrius Clemons on the first day of the early signing period. With the additions on Wednesday, Michigan has moved into the top 10 of the class rankings, up from No. 12 at the beginning of the day.