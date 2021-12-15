Five-star safety Kamari Wilson committed to Florida football in what was a surprise decision Wednesday.

The No. 14-ranked recruit overall chose the Gators over Georgia, Florida State and LSU, among others. Wilson is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and is ranked as the No. 1 safety.

New Florida coach Billy Napier had the chance to get Wilson on campus this past weekend and was able to sell Wilson on the new staff and his vision for what the Gators will look like in the future.

Many thought Georgia was leading for the top recruit until that visit, and even Wilson told ESPN on Tuesday, the day before his announcement, that he wasn't 100% positive what school he would pick.

This was a much-needed commitment for the Gators as the new staff still has only nine total commitments, three of whom are ranked in the ESPN 300. That trio consists of Wilson, defensive lineman Chris McClellan and offensive lineman Tony Livingston.

Since making its coaching changes in November, Florida has lost eight commitments from this class. It's not urgent for Napier to fill the class, but landing Wilson was a big step toward adding elite players to the roster.